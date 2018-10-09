Boost for Ulster as Murphy, Addison and Moore return to training

ULSTER HAVE RECEIVED a boost ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Leicester Tigers with the return to training of Jordi Murphy, Will Addison and Marty Moore.

Murphy has only played once for Ulster since his summer move from Leinster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While the northern province says their “availability for this weekend will be monitored during the week,” Ulster boss Dan McFarland will be hopeful of being able to call on the experienced trio’s skills.

Having any of openside Murphy, tighthead Moore and fullback/centre Addison fit and available for the clash with Leicester at Kingspan Stadium would be welcome as Ulster bid to start their European campaign in winning fashion.

Joining Murphy, Addison and Moore in returning to team training this week is promising out-half Michael Lowry, who Ulster also hope to have available for selection this weekend.

Loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan is currently undergoing the return-to-play protocols after suffering a concussion in last Friday’s defeat to Connacht in Belfast.

Ireland international Murphy, who joined from Leinster during the summer, has played just once for Ulster this season, impressing against Edinburgh in the Pro14 before being sidelined with an ankle injury.

Irish-qualified back Addison, a summer signing from Sale Sharks, made a superb start to life with the province in strong performances at fullback against the Scarlets and Edinburgh but has been out with a back issue in recent weeks.

10-times capped Ireland international Moore – who joined from Wasps in June – has yet to make his competitive Ulster debut, having been sidelined with a calf issue since the start of the campaign.

Lowry made his Ulster debut off the bench in the heavy defeat to Munster two weekends ago but suffered a shoulder injury and missed the loss to Connacht.

Henry Speight, Darren Cave, Rob Herring, Peter Browne, Wiehahn Herbst, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, Kyle McCall, Tommy O’Hagan, Jack Owens and David Busby are all still injured and unavailable.

Ulster are facing into a crucial fortnight as they host Leicester on Saturday and then travel to Paris to take on Racing 92 on 20 October.

