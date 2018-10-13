Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win

Ulster 24

Leicester Tigers 10

Ryan Bailey reports from Kingspan Stadium

THIS WAS MUCH more like it from Ulster, as they produced a performance bristling with intent and purpose to eventually break down Leicester’s stubborn resistance and give their season a much-needed shot in the arm.

The northern province were full value for their opening round victory here, and while they had to show huge patience in their efforts, once they sharpened their accuracy and narrowed the focus, the hosts duly reaped the rewards to score three second-half tries.

Jacob Stockdale scores the third try. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leicester were well-organised in the first half and frustrated the home side to hold a narrow advantage at the interval, only for Ulster’s dominance in the possession and territory stakes to eventually tell through scores from Alan O’Connor, Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale.

After spurning a number of first-half chances, Ulster were much-improved in the second 40 and while it was an often scrappy affair given the miserable Belfast conditions, Dan McFarland’s side showed huge character and grit to eek out a pivotal Pool 4 victory.

John Cooney was again outstanding, earning the man of the match award, as he kicked nine points from the tee and generally marshalled proceedings with control, even when shifting to 10 when both Billy Burns and Angus Curtis went off for HIAs.

The Ulster pack rebounded strongly, too, and dominated the battle up front to provide front-foot ball and the platform for the second-half salvo, with Will Addison, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey and Stockdale all impressive in the outside channels.

Lowry, in particular, enhanced his burgeoning reputation with an assured and exciting display at fullback on his European debut, even when Leicester targeted the Ireland U20 international aerially in the first half.

Overall, it was a good night’s work for Ulster and they will be pleased with the way they adapted, found a solution and displayed a clinical edge in the second period having been repelled throughout the opening stanza.

They started with energy, as Stockdale’s forceful dunt of Manu Tuilagi into touch on the far side set the tone for what was to come, and then Iain Henderson and McCloskey got their legs pumping with brawny carries in midfield.

Despite back-to-back inter-pro defeats, including that record loss at Thomond Park a fortnight ago and the humbling at the hands of Connacht, McFarland hailed his side’s effort midweek and while there was certainly no lack of endeavour here, Ulster had little to show for it at the break.

The northern province had large tracts of a physically-bruising first half, enjoying 59% possession and 61% territory, but Leicester — aggressive in defence — were well-drilled and through the work of their powerful pack, consistently, and ominously, repelled Ulster’s sustained barrages.

At the other end, Tigers carried a dangerous edge in possession and George Ford was astute in his kicking game, regularly finding the space in behind to pin Ulster back, while also providing a stern examination of Lowry’s aerial ability.

Michael Lowry impressed on European debut. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The young Ulster fullback was more than up for the challenge, however, as he grew in stature and confidence as proceedings wore on, but it was his initial fumble under a towering Ford kick which resulted in Leicester taking a 13th minute.

With the Leicester scrum dominant in the opening exchanges, winning three first-half penalties off the set-piece, Ulster’s front row buckled under the pressure and Ford made no mistake from in front of the sticks, as he opened the scoring from the tee.

The greasy handling conditions, exacerbated by a further heavy shower shortly after kick-off, required Ulster to keep the ball in hand and use the force of their ball-carriers to punch holes in the Tigers rearguard, but when they showed ingenuity and ambition it was more promising.

Firstly, Burns stepped beautifully off his right foot off the top of a lineout to break the first line of defence, but his offload back inside to the supporting Cooney didn’t go to hand and Leicester scrambled back, before Ford launched another skier down Lowry’s throat.

Burns was again heavily involved in Ulster’s next bright move, as the fit-again Addison — lively at outside centre all evening — embarked on a mazy run from deep, before feeding Lowry on his left shoulder.

The 20-year-old had support on both sides but, à la James Lowe last night, went it alone, weaving inside and out before being cut down yards from the line by a Ford high-tackle, with the Leicester out-half sent to the bin for his try-saving indiscretion.

But even with the man advantage, Ulster were unable to make it count as a combination of unforced handling errors and Leicester’s relentless work-rate in defence left the home side frustrated, and behind, at the half-time interval.

On more than one occasion, Rory Best and Cooney between them decided against a shot at the posts when it seemed the obvious choice in such a low-scoring contest, although easier to say in hindsight after lineout and set-piece moves had consistently broke down.

Craig Gilroy came closest to getting Ulster on the board during a frenetic first 40, which saw possession swap hands regularly and the game swing from one end to another, but his dive for the line on this near side was thwarted by the covering Jonah Holmes.

Craig Gilroy thwarted by Jonah Holmes. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The physicality of it was beginning to take its toll, too. No sooner had Ross Kane been forced off to be replaced by Marty Moore for the prop’s long-awaited Ulster debut, had Burns trudged down the tunnel for an HIA after an awkward collision in midfield.

His replacement, Curtis, was then given the unenviable task of meeting the rampaging Tuilagi head-on, and after requiring treatment from three medics on the stroke of half-time, was left groggy. Thankfully for Ulster, Burns reappeared for the second period having been given the all-clear.

It wasn’t the highest quality fare, but it was no less absorbing.

And when Ulster nailed their execution, it made all the difference.

Burns found a good touch off an early penalty and when Best found Henderson in the lineout, the red shirts worked in their pods beautifully, created the space for Marcell Coetzee to charge within striking distance, and O’Connor, off the back, completed the job with a robust finish from close-range.

Cooney tacked on the extras and Henderson brilliantly claimed the restart to instigate a sweeping counter-attack move, as Best and Nick Timoney inter-changed and the Ulster scrum-half hacked it on.

Holmes appeared to have covered the danger after covering across, but Gilroy was quickly on the scene, and with the assistance of Best, turned the Leicester fullback over, for Henderson to scoop the ball from the bottom of the ruck and fall over the whitewash.

The Ulster celebrations were cut short, though, as Pascal Gauzère asked for video recourse from his TMO, and between them the officials concluded Timoney’s offload in contact was fractionally ahead before Cooney kicked ahead.

Not to worry, Ulster’s second score wasn’t long in coming as the hosts tightened their accuracy and duly reaped the rewards.

The source was again a well-worked lineout on the right, and with Burns switching the point of attack, Leicester found themselves scrambling in defence, allowing Moore to make yards and then Addison to burst through a soft tackle and get over the line. Cooney, as sweet as ever, bisected the posts for a 14-3 lead.

Billy Burns makes a break. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

With their tails up, Ulster managed the final quarter with confidence and conviction, stretching their lead through the right boot of Cooney from under the posts after Leicester’s indiscipline had again cost them, and then Stockdale hammered home the advantage with his fourth European try.

The rolling maul set the platform, and with Leicester short on numbers to the left, Addison’s whipped a wonderful pass out to Stockdale, who — needless to say — did the rest in this near corner.

It gave Ulster a shot at an unlikely bonus-point win, but after Tuilagi had punctured a hole in their defence for a consolation score at the other end, the late surge came up just short in the driving Belfast rain.

Still, a welcome returning to winning ways for McFarland’s side, and a positive platform to build off heading to Paris to facing Racing 92 next week.

Ulster scorers:

Tries: Alan O’Connor, Will Addison, Jacob Stockdale.

Conversions: John Cooney [3 from 3]

Penalties: John Cooney [1 from 1]

Leicester scorers:

Tries: Manu Tuilagi.

Conversions: George Ford [1 from 1]

Penalties: George Ford [1 from 1]

ULSTER: 15. Michael Lowry, 14. Craig Gilroy, 13. Will Addison, 12. Stuart McCloskey (Angus Kernohan 77′), 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Billy Burns (Dan Shanahan 64′), 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick (Eric O’Sullivan 51′), 2. Rory Best (Adam McBurney 74′), 3. Ross Kane (Marty Moore 33′), 4. Alan O’Connor (Kieran Treadwell 58′), 5. Iain Henderson, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Jordi Murphy (Sean Reidy 51′), 8. Nick Timoney.

LEICESTER TIGERS: 15. Jonah Holmes, 14. Adam Thompstone, 13. Manu Tuilagi (Gareth Owen 78′), 12. Kyle Eastmond (Matt Toomua 58′), 11. Jordan Olowofela, 10. George Ford, 9. Ben Youngs (Sam Harrison 58′); 1. Greg Bateman (David Feao 63′), 2. Tom Youngs (c) (Tatafu Polota-Nau 54′), 3. Dan Cole (Joe Heyes 69′), 4. Mike Williams (Sam Lewis 77′), 5. Harry Wells, 6. Guy Thompson, 7. Brendon O’Connor, 8. Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 20. Tommy Reffell.

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: