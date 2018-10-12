Ulster boosted by return of injured quartet for clash with Geordan Murphy's Tigers

ULSTER HAVE BEEN handed a much-needed boost with the news four key players have returned to fitness in time for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Leicester Tigers in Belfast.

Jordi Murphy, Craig Gilroy and Will Addison have all shaken off injuries to be named in Dan McFarland’s side for the visit of Geordan Murphy’s Tigers, while Marty Moore is in line for his Ulster debut off the bench at Kingspan Stadium [Ko 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Murphy is fit again to bolster Ulster's pack. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Murphy has recovered from an ankle injury he sustained during his debut appearance for the northern province last month and starts in a back row unit alongside Marcell Coetzee — who will make his European debut — and Nick Timoney.

Moore, meanwhile, could make his long-awaited debut having been sidelined with a calf injury since his summer arrival from Wasps.

The fit-again Gilroy makes up an exciting back three alongside academy fullback Michael Lowry and Jacob Stockdale, while Addison is back in the side to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

Billy Burns will make his Champions Cup debut for the club at out-half, having previously played in the competition for Gloucester, with John Cooney contuining at scrum-half.

Rory Best will skipper the side from hooker and will pack down in the front row alongside Ross Kane and Andy Warwick.

Coetzee and Murphy will combine in an explosive back row that also features the impressive Timoney, while Iain Henderson and Al O’Connor are paired together in the second row.

Having lost back-to-back inter-pros to Munster and Connacht, Ulster are in desperate need of an opening-day victory against their Premiership opponents, with McFarland’s honeymoon period in charge very much over.

History is, however, on Ulster’s side with the province winning all four of their previous home games against Leicester.

As for Leicester, interim head coach Murphy has two changes in personnel to his side, with both David Denton and Jonny May ruled out through injury.

England international May misses out with the shoulder injury suffered in the win over Northampton Saints at Twickenham last Saturday, but Wallabies Matt Toomua and Tatafu Polota-Nau come back into the 23 after the Rugby Championship.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rory Best

3. Ross Kane

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Marty Moore

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Angus Kernohan.

Leicester Tigers:

15. Jonah Holmes

14. Adam Thompstone

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Kyle Eastmond

11. Jordan Olowofela

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Greg Bateman

2. Tom Youngs (c)

3. Dan Cole

4. Mike Williams

5. Harry Wells

6. Guy Thompson

7. Brendon O’Connor

8. Sione Kalamafoni

Replacements:

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

17. David Feao

18. Joe Heyes

19. Sam Lewis

20. Tommy Reffell

21. Sam Harrison

22. Matt Toomua

23. Gareth Owen.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: