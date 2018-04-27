Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash

AFTER BEING SHELL shocked in their Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 last week, Munster head coach Johann van Graan has made 14 changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s inter-pro clash with Ulster at Thomond Park (kick-off 17.35, TG4, BBC).

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The southern province left themselves too much to do after a horrendous start to their Champions Cup semi-final, but it will be the fringe members of the squad who get the chance to build on whatever momentum can be taken from the second half performance in the 27 – 22 loss.

Sam Arnold, sent off against his former club in the reverse fixture this season, is the only survivor from the team that started in Bordeaux. The bench contains five more men who were in the matchday squad on Sunday.

Dan Goggin will partner Arnold in midfield, with the fit-again Duncan Williams keeping James Hart among the replacements as he partners JJ Hanrahan at half-back.

Sevens international Shane Daly is in line to make his senior debut in the number 23 jersey, while Mike Sherry and James Cronin will both hit a century of caps.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Munster are locked in second place in Pro14 Conference A, but Ulster have stormed back into form in recent weeks and, with this weekend marking the final round of regular season matches, retain a slim hope of making the Pro14 playoffs after wins over Glasgow Warriors, Ospreys and Edinburgh – who currently occupy the last post-season place in Conference B and can seal it with a point against Glasgow

Head coach Jono Gibbes has lost the in-form John Cooney, Jean Deysel and Matt Rea to injury and Charles Piutau for family reasons, but Rory Best returns to lead Ulster out in Limerick.

Craig Gilroy returns from club-imposed suspension

If Ulster get the results they want this weekend (a bonus point win and a zero-point return for Edinburgh) then they would return to Thomond Park for the Pro14 ‘quarter-finals’ next weekend.

As things stand, Munster will face Edinburgh in Limerick while Ulster go into a playoff for a Champions Cup place against Ospreys.

Munster:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald

14. Calvin Nash

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin

2. Mike Sherry (Capt.)

3. Brian Scott

4. Gerbrandt Grobler

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Conor Oliver

8. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. James Hart

22. Bill Johnston

23. Shane Daly

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Callum Black

2. Rory Best Capt.

3. Ross Kane

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson

6. Clive Ross

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney;

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Chris Henry

21. Paul Marshall

22. Angus Curtis

23. Tommy Bowe.