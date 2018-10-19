Cooney misses out as McFarland rings trio of changes for Racing clash

MARTY MOORE AND David Shanahan are among three changes made to an Ulster side aiming to continue their winning start to the Heineken Champions Cup against Racing 92 on Saturday evening [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].
Moore came on as a first-half replacement to make his Ulster debut last week, replacing Ross Kane, and his performance has inspired Dan McFarland to keep him in the starting 15.
Kieran Treadwell comes in to the second row, while Shanahan replaces the injured John Cooney at scrum-half for their Pool 4 clash.
Cooney’s absence will be keenly felt after his flawless kicking performance saw him make three conversions and a penalty at the Kingspan Stadium.
Rory Best captains the side, with Andy Warwick and Moore completing the front row line-up.
Iain Henderson and Treadwell partner up in the second row, with Marcell Coetzee, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney retained in the back row.
Billy Burns keeps his position at fly-half, while last week’s try-scorer Jacob Stockdale joins Craig Gilroy on the wing.
Will Addison, who also crossed for Ulster against Leicester, and Stuart McCloskey make up the midfield. Michael Lowry starts at full-back and last week's starter Ross Kane is named among the replacements.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
12. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. David Shanahan
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rory Best
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Tomeney
Replacements
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. Angus Kernohan
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
