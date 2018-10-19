Cooney misses out as McFarland rings trio of changes for Racing clash

MARTY MOORE AND David Shanahan are among three changes made to an Ulster side aiming to continue their winning start to the Heineken Champions Cup against Racing 92 on Saturday evening [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Moore came on as a first-half replacement to make his Ulster debut last week, replacing Ross Kane, and his performance has inspired Dan McFarland to keep him in the starting 15.

Kieran Treadwell comes in to the second row, while Shanahan replaces the injured John Cooney at scrum-half for their Pool 4 clash.

Cooney’s absence will be keenly felt after his flawless kicking performance saw him make three conversions and a penalty at the Kingspan Stadium.

Rory Best captains the side, with Andy Warwick and Moore completing the front row line-up.

Iain Henderson and Treadwell partner up in the second row, with Marcell Coetzee, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney retained in the back row.

Billy Burns keeps his position at fly-half, while last week’s try-scorer Jacob Stockdale joins Craig Gilroy on the wing.

Will Addison, who also crossed for Ulster against Leicester, and Stuart McCloskey make up the midfield. Michael Lowry starts at full-back and last week's starter Ross Kane is named among the replacements.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

12. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. David Shanahan

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rory Best

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Tomeney

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Angus Kernohan

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud