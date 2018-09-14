Promising 19-year-old prop O’Toole back for Ulster's clash with Kings

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has made three changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with the Southern Kings [KO 1.15pm Irish time, eir Sport/Premier Sports] in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Promising 19-year-old tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has been recalled after missing last weekend’s win over Edinburgh due to concussion.
With Iain Henderson left at home for Ulster’s two-week trip to South Africa, Alan O’Connor comes back into the second row, while Sean Reidy is picked at openside flanker after Jordi Murphy was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Matthew Rea and the fit-again Jean Deysel come onto the bench thanks to O’Connor and Reidy’s promotions into the starting team.
Otherwise, Ulster are unchanged as they bid to maintain the momentum they’ve gained with two dramatic late wins over Scarlets and Edinburgh in their opening two games of the Pro14 season.
Ulster:
15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Jean Deysel
20. Matthew Rea
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Angus Kernohan
Southern Kings:
15. Michael Botha
14. Yaw Penxe
13. Harlon Klassen
12. Berton Klassen
11. Bjorn Basson
10. Masixole Banda
9. Godlen Masimla
1. Schalk Ferreira
2. Michael Willemse (captain)
3. Luvuyo Pupuma
4. Schalk Oelofse
5. John-Charles Astle
6. Stephan De Wit
7. Martinus Burger
8. Andisa Ntsila
Replacements:
16. Alandre Van Rooyen
17. Xandre Vos
18. Justin Forwood
19. Bobby De Wee
20. Ruaan Lerm
21. Rudi van Rooyen
22. Martin Du Toit
23. Ntabeni Dukisa
Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)