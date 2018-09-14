This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 September, 2018
Promising 19-year-old prop O’Toole back for Ulster's clash with Kings

Dan McFarland has made just three changes to his starting team.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 14 Sep 2018, 12:23 PM
36 minutes ago 672 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4235530

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has made three changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with the Southern Kings [KO 1.15pm Irish time, eir Sport/Premier Sports] in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Tom O’Toole O'Toole is an Ireland U19 and U20 international. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Promising 19-year-old tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has been recalled after missing last weekend’s win over Edinburgh due to concussion.

With Iain Henderson left at home for Ulster’s two-week trip to South Africa, Alan O’Connor comes back into the second row, while Sean Reidy is picked at openside flanker after Jordi Murphy was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Matthew Rea and the fit-again Jean Deysel come onto the bench thanks to O’Connor and Reidy’s promotions into the starting team. 

Otherwise, Ulster are unchanged as they bid to maintain the momentum they’ve gained with two dramatic late wins over Scarlets and Edinburgh in their opening two games of the Pro14 season.

Ulster:

15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Jean Deysel
20. Matthew Rea
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Angus Kernohan

Southern Kings:

15. Michael Botha 
14. Yaw Penxe 
13. Harlon Klassen 
12. Berton Klassen 
11. Bjorn Basson 
10. Masixole Banda 
9. Godlen Masimla 

1. Schalk Ferreira 
2. Michael Willemse (captain)
3. Luvuyo Pupuma 
4. Schalk Oelofse 
5. John-Charles Astle 
6. Stephan De Wit 
7. Martinus Burger 
8. Andisa Ntsila 

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen 
17. Xandre Vos 
18. Justin Forwood 
19. Bobby De Wee 
20. Ruaan Lerm 
21. Rudi van Rooyen 
22. Martin Du Toit 
23. Ntabeni Dukisa 

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].

