Promising 19-year-old prop O’Toole back for Ulster's clash with Kings

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has made three changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with the Southern Kings [KO 1.15pm Irish time, eir Sport/Premier Sports] in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

O'Toole is an Ireland U19 and U20 international. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Promising 19-year-old tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has been recalled after missing last weekend’s win over Edinburgh due to concussion.

With Iain Henderson left at home for Ulster’s two-week trip to South Africa, Alan O’Connor comes back into the second row, while Sean Reidy is picked at openside flanker after Jordi Murphy was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Matthew Rea and the fit-again Jean Deysel come onto the bench thanks to O’Connor and Reidy’s promotions into the starting team.

Otherwise, Ulster are unchanged as they bid to maintain the momentum they’ve gained with two dramatic late wins over Scarlets and Edinburgh in their opening two games of the Pro14 season.

Ulster:

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Henry Speight

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Jean Deysel

20. Matthew Rea

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Angus Kernohan

Southern Kings:

15. Michael Botha

14. Yaw Penxe

13. Harlon Klassen

12. Berton Klassen

11. Bjorn Basson

10. Masixole Banda

9. Godlen Masimla

1. Schalk Ferreira

2. Michael Willemse (captain)

3. Luvuyo Pupuma

4. Schalk Oelofse

5. John-Charles Astle

6. Stephan De Wit

7. Martinus Burger

8. Andisa Ntsila

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen

17. Xandre Vos

18. Justin Forwood

19. Bobby De Wee

20. Ruaan Lerm

21. Rudi van Rooyen

22. Martin Du Toit

23. Ntabeni Dukisa

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].

