Friday 23 February, 2018
Trimble returns for injured Gilroy as Ulster head to Scarlets

The province’s record appearance holder is one of two changes made by head coach Jono Gibbes.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Feb 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,155 Views 5 Comments
ANDREW TRIMBLE IS back in the Ulster team for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets.

The province meet Welsh opposition at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (7.45pm) and 33-year-old Trimble has been recalled to the wing to replace Craig Gilroy, who picked up a rib injury in last week’s loss to Edinburgh.

Andrew Trimble Andrew Trimble is back. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes has made one other change to his starting line-up, as John Andrew is named at hooker. Rob Herring took a knock to his elbow last time out, but has been deemed fit enough to be named among the substitutes.

Fly-half JohnnyMcPhillips was also a doubt due to a shoulder injury, but the 20-year-old gets the nod.

Scarlets, who come into the fixture on the back of a 20-13 defeat to Leinster, will be without full-back Johnny McNicholl and wing Tom Prydie, who could be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tom Williams and Corey Baldwin are handed starts to fill in for the injured pair, while the rest of the team is unchanged.

Ulster (v Scarlets):

15. Louis Ludik
14. Andrew Trimble
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Tommy Bowe
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Jean Deysel

Replacements

16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Rodney Ah You
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Chris Henry
21. Paul Marshall
22. Peter Nelson
23. Darren Cave

Scarlets (v Ulster):

15. Tom Williams
14. Corey Baldwin
13. Paul Asquith
12. Steff Hughes (captain)
11. Ioan Nicholas
10. Dan Jones
9. Jonathan Evans

1. Dylan Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Werner Kruger
4. Steven Cummins
5. David Bulbring
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. James Davies
8. Josh Macleod

Replacements

16. Emyr Phillips
17. Phil Price
18. Simon Gardiner
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Will Boyd
21. Declan Smith
22. Ioan Hughes
23. Ryan Conbeer

Jumpy off-field, unshakable on it: Dan Leavy is ready for the biggest game of his career

From Queensland Schoolboys to the Ireland U20s: Tom O’Toole’s tale

