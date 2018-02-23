Trimble returns for injured Gilroy as Ulster head to Scarlets

ANDREW TRIMBLE IS back in the Ulster team for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets.

The province meet Welsh opposition at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (7.45pm) and 33-year-old Trimble has been recalled to the wing to replace Craig Gilroy, who picked up a rib injury in last week’s loss to Edinburgh.

Andrew Trimble is back. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes has made one other change to his starting line-up, as John Andrew is named at hooker. Rob Herring took a knock to his elbow last time out, but has been deemed fit enough to be named among the substitutes.

Fly-half JohnnyMcPhillips was also a doubt due to a shoulder injury, but the 20-year-old gets the nod.

Scarlets, who come into the fixture on the back of a 20-13 defeat to Leinster, will be without full-back Johnny McNicholl and wing Tom Prydie, who could be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tom Williams and Corey Baldwin are handed starts to fill in for the injured pair, while the rest of the team is unchanged.

Ulster (v Scarlets):

15. Louis Ludik

14. Andrew Trimble

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Tommy Bowe

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Wiehahn Herbst

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matthew Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Jean Deysel

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Rodney Ah You

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Chris Henry

21. Paul Marshall

22. Peter Nelson

23. Darren Cave

Scarlets (v Ulster):

15. Tom Williams

14. Corey Baldwin

13. Paul Asquith

12. Steff Hughes (captain)

11. Ioan Nicholas

10. Dan Jones

9. Jonathan Evans

1. Dylan Evans

2. Ryan Elias

3. Werner Kruger

4. Steven Cummins

5. David Bulbring

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. James Davies

8. Josh Macleod

Replacements

16. Emyr Phillips

17. Phil Price

18. Simon Gardiner

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Will Boyd

21. Declan Smith

22. Ioan Hughes

23. Ryan Conbeer

