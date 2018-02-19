Watch: Unbelievable scenes as Germany and Canada share gold in thrilling bobsleigh finale

Gold medalists Germany's Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber, Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, bronze medalists Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga (L to R) pose for photos.

CANADA AND GERMANY shared gold in a remarkable climax to the two-man bobsleigh on Monday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after they finished in a dead heat.

Canada, led by Hawaiian-born Justin Kripps, went in the final run to snatch a place alongside the Francesco Friedrich-piloted German duo at the top of the podium.

It is the first time since Nagano 1998, and only the second time in Games history, that two teams have dead-heated for gold.

Bronze went to Latvia just 0.05sec behind in the high-octane event in which competitors whizz around the icy track at speeds of up to 150 kilometres (90 miles) per hour.

The medal places were fiercely contested throughout, with a mere 0.13secs splitting five teams — three of them German — going into the fourth and last heat.

Four-time former world champion Friedrich and his brakeman Thorsten Margis must have thought they had done enough to claim the Olympic title outright.

But Kripps and Alexander Kopacz had other ideas and romped home with the exact same aggregate time, 3:16.86.

The Germans raced onto the track to congratulate their rivals as all four men celebrated wildly and hugged one another.

