5 for Dublin, 4 for Donegal - Underdogs squad confirmed for showdown with All-Ireland champions

THE UNDERDOGS SQUAD which will take on the All-Ireland champions Dublin has been confirmed and TG4 will provide live coverage of the clash at Parnell Park on Friday (throw-in, 7.45pm).

The GAA TV series, which returned to TG4 this year, aims to assemble a panel of players who have never played at senior inter-county championship level to take on a top inter-county side at the end of the series.

The programme was a success when it first hit the screens in 2003, discovering future county talents including Kieran Donaghy and Pearse O’Neill.

This year’s crop, coached by well-known GAA figures Paul Galvin, Ray Silke and Valerie Mulcahy, will be taking on a Dublin side who have just secured their fourth successive All-Ireland title this year.

Dublin has the biggest representation on the current Underdogs squad, with five players coming from clubs in the capital, while Donegal have the second-biggest with four, including one player who originally comes from Mayo.

Three of the players are from Roscommon, while Longford, Kerry, Galway, Tyrone and Derry all have two players involved.

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said:

“This is a unique opportunity for the selected Underdogs players and hopefully we will see some footballers who might get the opportunity to play for their county in the near future.

“We are delighted to be involved in this unique experience and look forward to seeing how the Underdogs progress in the coming weeks and in the Final against Dublin.”

Following on from the Underdogs fixture on Friday, TG4 will also be broadcasting the Donegal and Clare county finals on Sunday.

Full Underdogs Squad

Adam Wilson – (Scoil Uí Chonaill, Co. Dublin),

Anthony Durney – (Moorefield GAA, Co. Kildare)

Blake Forkan – (St. Eunan’s, Co. Donegal originally from Killtimagh, Co. Mayo)

Calum Gallagher – (Naomh Bríd, Co. Donegal)

Ciarán Mac Fhearghusa – (Na Gaeil Óga, Co. Dublin)

Colm Flynn – (Ballymahon GAA, Co. Longford)

Conor McKenna – (Éire Óg Doire Achaidh, Co. Antrim)

Cormac Doohan – (Ballaghaderreen GAA, Co. Roscommon)

Daragh Murrin – (Duninkeely, Co. Donegal)

Darragh O’Shea – (Ballydonoghue GAA, Co. Kerry)

DJ Murphy – (Gneeveguilla GAA, Co. Kerry)

Eamon O’Donoghue – (Padraig Pearses, Co. Roscommon)

Enda Fleming – (Corofin, Co. Galway)

Fintan Ó Cuanaigh – (St. James, Co. Galway)

Gary O’Daly – (St. Mary’s, Co. Leitrim)

Graham Heavey – (Ballyboden St. Enda’s, Co. Dublin)

Michael Molloy – (John Mitchel’s Liverpool originally from Co.Donegal)

Micheál McCarville – (Scotstown GAA, Co. Monaghan)

Niall Canning – (Drumcliff Rosses Point, Co. Sligo)

Nigel Rabbitt – (Northern Gaels, Co. Longford)

Richie Greene – (Athlone GAA, Co. Westmeath)

Ronan O’Neill – (Derrytresk GFC, Co. Tyrone)

Ruairi Cunningham – (Clonmore Robert Emmets, Co. Armagh)

Ryan Treanor – (Thomas Clarke’s, Co. Tyrone)

Sam McCurdy – (O’Dwyers GAA, Co. Dublin)

Seán Brady – (St. Treas Ballymaguigan, Co. Derry)

Stephen Harford – (Round Towers, Co. Dublin)

Steven Scallan – (O’Loughlin Gaels, Co. Kilkenny)

Trevor Murtagh – (St. Barry’s, Co. Roscommon)

