Legendary GAA series Underdogs returns to TG4 tonight

THE MUCH-LOVED series ‘Underdogs’ returns to TG4 tonight as the search for the next Kieran Donaghy begins.

Kerry legend Donaghy and former Cork star Pearse O’Neill enjoyed major success after featuring in the series in 2004, both going on to win All-Ireland titles with their respective counties.

Current Carlow coach Stephen Poacher and ex-Offaly boss Stephen Wallace are other well-known names that made appearances on the reality TV show in the 2000s.

‘Underdogs’ is back on our screens for the first time in a decade, following a squad of players who have never played at senior inter-county championship level as they gear up to take on an inter-county side.

They’ll be coached by well-known GAA figures Paul Galvin, Ray Silke and Valerie Mulcahy.

The first episode kicks off tonight on TG4 at 9.30pm.

'Underdogs' is back!! Ten years on from the last series of Underdogs, the search is on for a brand new team of footballing hopefuls. @TG4TV @ADAREtelly @ballsdotie pic.twitter.com/8jyz2PvMOV — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 4, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!