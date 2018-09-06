This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Legendary GAA series Underdogs returns to TG4 tonight

Paul Galvin, Ray Silke and Valerie Mulcahy are the selectors as the reality TV show makes its comeback.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 11:52 AM
Paul Galvin, Valerie Mulcahy and Ray Silke
Image: TG4
Image: TG4

THE MUCH-LOVED series ‘Underdogs’ returns to TG4 tonight as the search for the next Kieran Donaghy begins.

Kerry legend Donaghy and former Cork star Pearse O’Neill enjoyed major success after featuring in the series in 2004, both going on to win All-Ireland titles with their respective counties.

Current Carlow coach Stephen Poacher and ex-Offaly boss Stephen Wallace are other well-known names that made appearances on the reality TV show in the 2000s. 

‘Underdogs’ is back on our screens for the first time in a decade, following a squad of players who have never played at senior inter-county championship level as they gear up to take on an inter-county side.

They’ll be coached by well-known GAA figures Paul Galvin, Ray Silke and Valerie Mulcahy.

The first episode kicks off tonight on TG4 at 9.30pm.

