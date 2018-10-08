Union Berlin goalkeeper bags an unlikely 94th-minute equaliser

Gikiewicz celebrates his goal. Source: Annegret Hilse/DPA/PA Images

BUNDESLIGA 2 SIDE Union Berlin had goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz to thank after he rescued a point in dramatic fashion yesterday.

Trailing Heidenheim 1-0 in the 94th minute, a free-kick was launched into the box and, after it was helped back across by Sebastian Andersson, the Polish stopper rose highest to head home from a couple of yards out.

It means second-placed Union are now unbeaten for a club-record 11 matches.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!