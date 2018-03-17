  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Epic US hoops shocker: University of Maryland stun top seed Virginia in modern-day thriller

It was one of the biggest upsets in modern American sport.

By AFP Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 9:41 AM
38 minutes ago 815 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3909614
Virginia guard Kyle Guy (left), reacts as UMBC beat the University of Virginia.
Image: John McDonnell
Virginia guard Kyle Guy (left), reacts as UMBC beat the University of Virginia.
Virginia guard Kyle Guy (left), reacts as UMBC beat the University of Virginia.
Image: John McDonnell

IN ONE OF the greatest upsets in US sports history, the University of Maryland Baltimore County defeated top seed Virginia 74-54 Friday in a first-round game of the men’s college basketball tournament.

The first-ever victory by a 16th seed over an overall top seed after 135 consecutive National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament losses left the UMBC Retrievers dancing for joy and leaping to slap hands with fans as the ran off the court in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We just believed in each other and we came in with the mindset of working with each other,” said UMBC senior guard Jarius Lyles, who scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

The deflated Virginia players however wore shocked and saddened expressions.

The UMBC Athletics Twitter site sent dozens of messages as their team became a trending topic, including: “We won 24 games and a conference title, it’s not like we are a YMCA team, dude.”

“We just came out and dug in,” senior Retrievers guard Jourdan Grant said. “We made defense a priority all season and it paid off tonight.”

NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Charlotte Jairus Lyles of the UMBC Retrievers drives to the basket past Isaiah Wilkins Source: Grant Halverson

Call it Retriever Fever. They created Retriever Believers. And it will be UMBC that faces ninth-seeded Kansas State on Sunday in Charlotte for a berth in the NCAA’s famous “Sweet 16″ field.

I’m so proud,” said UMBC coach Ryan Odom. “I love seeing their smiles. They are great guys. They are high-character kids. They deserve it.”

“We got our butts whipped. That wasn’t even close,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We kept getting broken down. We did a poor job.

“We got outplayed. I don’t know what to say except that was a historic butt-whipping.”

UMBC’s greatest-ever college basketball upset drew instant comparisons to the most epic stunners in US sports history, including the US ice hockey victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics; Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson for the undisputed heavyweight title in Tokyo in 1990; and the 16-7 victory of the NFL’s underdog New York Jets over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 3 in 1969.

We had a historic season and we made history becoming the first number one seed to lose,” Bennett said.

“It stings. But this is life. You can’t let it define you. You have to take the good times and bad times. When you step in the arena the consequences can be historic losses and great wins and you have to deal with it.”

While Virginia won the prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference tournament to finish 31-2 and leave the Cavaliers as the nation’s top-rated squad, the Retrievers only made the national tournament when Lyles sank a 3-pointer with 0.6 of a second to play to beat host Vermont 65-62 in the America East final and stand 24-10.

University of Virginia and UMBC in the 1st round Fans stay on their feet in the second half as Maryland's lead grows. Source: John McDonnell

It was such an expected mismatch that UMBC was given a one percent oddsmakers’ chance of beating Virginia even when freshman star reserve DeAndre Hunter was lost for the NCAA tournament with a broken left wrist.

But after battling Virginia level 21-21 at half-time, the Retrievers outscored the Cavaliers 53-33 in the second half, pulling away well before the finish in humbling one of the nation’s top defensive teams.

Our defense is so much better than it was earlier this season,” Odom said. “We started making shots. We fought all the way and we just limped to the end because our guys were dead.”

Joe Sherburne scored 14 points while Arkel Lamar added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and K.J. Maura added 10 points.

“It was a dream come true,” Maura said.

The Retrievers outrebounded Virginia 33-25 and kept the Cavs to only 41.1 percent shooting, only 4-of-22 from 3-point range even as UMBC was 12-of-24 from beyond the arc.

UMBC players credited Odom with inspiring them. ”He made us believe in ourselves,” Grant said. “Made us believe we could do anything.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland’s World Cup hopes in tatters as time catches up on a golden generation

Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Mentor and apprentice: Ringrose relishing battle with former team-mate Te'o
Mentor and apprentice: Ringrose relishing battle with former team-mate Te'o
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Emergence of thrilling next generation a huge Six Nations success for Schmidt
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâm an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'I’m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
SIX NATIONS
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie