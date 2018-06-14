Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 US Open this weekend?

THE US OPEN returns to Shinnecock Hills in New York today for the first time since 2004 with the opening round of the second Major of the year set to get underway.

Retief Goosen was the champions 13 years ago, two shots ahead of Phil Mickelson, but it is more recent winners who are favoured to triumph in 2018.

2016 victor Dustin Johnson is the favourite with Jordan Spieth (2015), Justin Rose (2013) and Rory McIlroy (2011) other recent winners that are amongst the leading contenders.

Last year Brooks Koepka claimed his first Major at the US Open in Erin Hills while since there have been first-time Major winners in Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Patrick Reed (2018 Masters).

But who do you think will be celebrating come the close of play on the final round on Sunday?

Let us know.

