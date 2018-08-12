7:15PM

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the final round of the year’s fourth and final Major, the PGA Championship from Bellerive.

Two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka holds a two-shot lead from a stacked chasing pack, which includes Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry.

Six other Major winners are lurking within four strokes of overnight leader Koepka, with Lowry sitting on eight-under par after a stunning second-round 64 was followed up by a solid 69 yesterday.

The Offaly man is right in the mix as he bids to not only win his maiden Major title but put a difficult period behind him having failed to record a single top-10 finish this season.

He’ll need to go low this evening to have any chance of reeling Koepka in, who has his sights on a third Major title in the space of 14 months.

Stick with us throughout the course of the next five hours as the race for the Wanamaker trophy heats up.