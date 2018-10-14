New U.S. Gymnastics interim president retracts anti-Kaepernick tweet after criticism from Simone Biles

INTERIM USA GYMNASTICS president Mary Bono has apologised for a tweet she sent back in September in which she ‘coloured in’ the Nike logo on a pair of shoes in response to the sportswear giants’ endorsement of quarterback and political activist Colin Kaepernick.

Bono tweeted that she was playing at a charity golf tournament but “unfortunately had these shoes in my bag,” referring to a pair of Nike shoes. She included a photo of herself colouring in the white Nike ‘swoosh’ on her shoe with a black marker.

Bono was announced as the interim president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics on Friday, and her anti-Kaepernick tweet from last month was highlighted by four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles.

The 21-year-old gymnastics superstar quoted Bono’s tweet and replied:

*Mouth drop* Don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter USA Gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.

*mouth drop*



don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything https://t.co/cYQizcjywn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 13, 2018

Bono subsequently deleted her Nike-related tweet and admitted she regretted sending it in the first place. She also attempted to assure the public that the tweet will not reflect how she approaches her new position within USA Gymnastics.

I regret the post and respect everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them. This doesn’t reflect how I will approach my position @USAGym I will do everything I can to help build, w/ the community, an open, safe & positive environment. — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) October 14, 2018

Hey all, I know the Tweet will live on but have taken it down to move the focus to all I hope to accomplish on behalf of a great sport & those who are dedicated to it — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) October 14, 2018

I look forward to telling my gymnastics story, my vision for the future of the sport and why I wanted the job. — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) October 14, 2018

Bono was appointed Interim president of the organisation as it attempts to rehabilitate itself following the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: