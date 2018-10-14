This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New U.S. Gymnastics interim president retracts anti-Kaepernick tweet after criticism from Simone Biles

Mary Bono was appointed on Friday, and by Saturday she was taking heat from her star athlete.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 1:16 PM
27 minutes ago 722 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4285835
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

INTERIM USA GYMNASTICS president Mary Bono has apologised for a tweet she sent back in September in which she ‘coloured in’ the Nike logo on a pair of shoes in response to the sportswear giants’ endorsement of quarterback and political activist Colin Kaepernick.

Bono tweeted that she was playing at a charity golf tournament but “unfortunately had these shoes in my bag,” referring to a pair of Nike shoes. She included a photo of herself colouring in the white Nike ‘swoosh’ on her shoe with a black marker.

DpcAtHxWwAAhE_W

Bono was announced as the interim president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics on Friday, and her anti-Kaepernick tweet from last month was highlighted by four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles.

The 21-year-old gymnastics superstar quoted Bono’s tweet and replied:

*Mouth drop*

Don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter USA Gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.

Bono subsequently deleted her Nike-related tweet and admitted she regretted sending it in the first place. She also attempted to assure the public that the tweet will not reflect how she approaches her new position within USA Gymnastics.

Bono was appointed Interim president of the organisation as it attempts to rehabilitate itself following the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

Sam Bennett makes it a hattrick as he clinches green jersey at Tour of Turkey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    'It might have been one of those instances where we'd have to let them score at the other end'
    As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    DENMARK
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    'It's great to be back involved because I love pulling on the green jersey'
    First clean sheet in seven games earns Ireland a share of the spoils

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie