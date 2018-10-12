Usain Bolt scores first 'professional' goals for Central Coast Mariners

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt scores his first professional goals for Australian A-League side, Central Coast Mariners.

MOST PEOPLE WERE skeptical when they learned of Usain Bolt’s desire to become a professional footballer.

The world’s fastest man and sprint legend talked about maybe one day pulling on the red of Manchester United and playing out on the hallowed turf of Old Trafford.

And while Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League doesn’t exactly boast the same glamour and prestige as the Premier League giants, it’s the platform on which the Jamaican has decided to build his career as a professional footballer.

This morning, the 32-year-old took a big step toward securing a professional contract by scoring his first two goals for the club.

Making his first start for the club in a friendly against Macarthur South West United, Bolt grabbed the headlines in a 4-0 victory for the Mariners.

Bolt had linked up with the squad in August on an ‘indefinite training period’ following a trial with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in January.

Speaking after the game, the eight-time Olympic champion said he was happy with his performance.

“I think I made some slight mistakes, but it was my first proper game with the first team so I’m just happy that I got the chance,” he told Fox Sports.

“I’m proud of myself. It was a big deal. Scoring a goal in your first proper match, your first start, it’s a big deal.

“This is what I’ve been working towards. I try to improve and get better. I’m on my way to doing that.”

