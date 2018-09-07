This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Usyk v Bellew a 'priority' for Hearn as boxing politics stall inevitable cruiserweight clash

Usyk appeared on a collision course with Bellew later this year before the World Boxing Association stepped in earlier this week.

By Cian Roche Friday 7 Sep 2018, 3:25 PM
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

EDDIE HEARN INSISTS finalising a fight between unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew is a top priority after the proposed fight was thrown into doubt earlier this week.

Speaking as Usyk signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing alongside K2 Promotions on Friday, Hearn said he wanted to deliver on the fight he claims fans want to see.

“Right now our priority is to try and finalise a superfight with Tony Bellew later this year but either way we will announce his next fight in the very near future,” he said.

Usyk holds all the cards at cruiserweight and is already eyeing a move to heavyweight, and in particular a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin - Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Usyk has targeted heavyweight kingpin Anthony Joshua. Source: John Walton

The Ukranian cemented himself as the undisputed cruiserweight champion after he unified all four major world titles against Murat Gassiev in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in July.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist called out Bellew following the victory and the two appeared to be on a collision course for a scrap before the end of 2018.

However, the World Boxing Association (WBA) yesterday ordered Usyk to fight Russian veteran Denis Lebedev which may put the brakes on any proposed bout with Bellew.

It’s more likely, though, that either the WBA will be arm-wrestled into offering Usyk an exemption from a mandated Lebedev fight, or that Lebedev himself will be offered step-aside money to make way for a Usyk-Bellew clash.

Liverpudlian Bellew hasn’t fought since he defeated David Haye for a second time in May of this year, but looked set to make the jump back down to cruiserweight to challenge for the world titles. Both of Bellew’s bouts with former WBA world champion Haye were at heavyweight.

“Fans can look forward to watching me take on the biggest and best names in the sport,” said Usyk. “Boxing for me is all about drama and victory, and there is plenty more to come.

A fight with Tony Bellew would be a momentous occasion, he is a good boxer and a good person and I also have the option to move into the heavyweight division.”

A bout against Joshua still looks some way away, with Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury all in the heavyweight picture should the Watford native defeat Alexander Povetkin on 22 September.

