Tuesday 6 February, 2018
4 goals propel Jordanstown into Sigerson Cup semi-final with win over 13-man UL

UUJ hit their four goals inside the opening 34 minutes.

By Orla Bannon Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 5:29 PM
6 hours ago 7,531 Views 1 Comment
Image: INPHO
Ulster University 4-6

UL 0-11

Orla Bannon reports from Jordanstown

TYRONE BROTHERS LEE and Rory Brennan were among the goalscorers at Jordanstown as Ulster University booked a place in the Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

Their Red Hands team-mate Ronan McNamee and Monaghanâ€™s Ryan McAnespie also raised green flags in a comfortable win over 13-man University of Limerick.

Once centre-back Pearse Lillis received a straight red card after a few minutes for striking Mark Bradley, which led to an early skirmish, the home side had little difficulty advancing to a last four clash against either DCU or UCD next week.

McAnespie got the ball rolling in the 13th minute with a goal set up by Derryâ€™s Terence Oâ€™Brien. His selfless run and looping hand-pass found McAnespie who drilled the ball across the face of goal into the far corner.

Two minutes later Lee Brennanâ€™s tidy close-range finish, after an assist from his brother, left it 2-2 to 0-2 after just 15 minutes.

With the likes of Ronan McNamee an assured presence, UU were in no mood to relinquish that sort of lead.

They finished the half strongly with Rory Brennan breaking down the left and cutting in onto his right foot, blasting the ball past Barry Redmond in the visitorsâ€™ goal.

UU led 3-4 to 0-2 at half time, with UL only managing frees from James Naughton and Niall McDermott.

They had the wind in the second half and Keelan Sexton and Denis Daly got their first points from play three minutes in.

Any small hope of a comeback was ended when McNamee hit the net in the 34th minute and Derry sub Danny Tallon backed it up with two points from play.

Sexton picked up a second yellow card and was sent-off wih eight minutes to go, but with UUâ€™s thoughts already turning towards the next round, the visitors at least got some respectability on the scoreboard hitting the last five unanswered points, including three frees from Daly.

Scorers for UU â€“ R Brennan 1-2 (1f), L Brennan 1-1, R McAnespie, R McNamee 1-0 each, D Tallon 0-2, E McHugh 0-1.

Scorers for UL â€“ D Daly 0-4 (3f), J Naughton 0-3 (2f), N McDermott 0-2 (2f), K Sexton, N Rabbit 0-1 each.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

Ulster University

1. Sean Fox (Killyclogher, Tyrone)

2. Malachy Magee (Down)
3. Michael McKernan (Coalisland, Tyrone)
4. Rory Brennan (Trillick, Tyrone)

5. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale, Monaghan)
6. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran, Tyrone)
7. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry, Derry)

8. Frank Burns (Pomeroy, Tyrone)
9. Jonathan Munroe (Carrickmore, Tyrone)

10. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar, Donegal)
11. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher, Tyrone)
12. Daire Gallagher (Trillick, Tyrone)

13. Lee Brennan (Trillick, Tyrone)
14. Niall Madine (Saval, Down)
15. Danny Tallon (Watty Grahamâ€™s Glen, Derry)

Subs

19. Terence Oâ€™Brien (The Loup, Derry) for McHugh (Black card, 42)
18. Danny Tallon (Watty Grahams, Derry) for Madine (21)
20. Conor Burke (St Galls, Antrim) for McNamee (47)
17. Cillian McCann (Fintona, Tyrone) for Bradley (50)
28. Lorcan Harvey (Down) for L Brennan (53)
25. Owen Murray (Tyrone) for Magee (55)

UL

1. Barry Redmond (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)

2. Shane Courtney (Glenflesk, Kerry)
3. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary)
4. Daire Quinn (Four Masters, Donegal)

5. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil, Kerry)
6. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare, Clare)
7. Cian Oâ€™Dea (Kilfenora, Clare)

8. Fintan Ã“ CÃºnaigh (Galway)
9. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s, Limerick)

10. James Naughton (St Senanâ€™s, Limerick)
11. Denis Daly (St Maryâ€™s, Kerry)
12. Eoghan Oâ€™Connor (St Maryâ€™s Rathkeale, Limerick)

13. Niall McDermott (Ballinagh, Cavan)
14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare)
15. Conor Finucane (Lissycasey, Clare)

Subs

24. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels, Clare) for Okunbor (26)
25. Nigel Rabbit (Abbeylara, Longford) for McDermott (47)
23. Fionn McDonagh (Westport, Mayo) for Oâ€™Keefe (55)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Mayo star Keegan hits out at â€˜very dirtyâ€™ Kerry tackle on team-mate Evan Regan

Nearing a return, dealing with illness rumours and how to win that elusive All-Ireland

