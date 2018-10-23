Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys

VALENCIA MISSED THE chance to go level on points with Man United after drawing 1-1 with Young Boys in Champions League group H.

Michy Batshuayi gave the La Liga side the lead in the 26th minute, but Guillaume Hoarau’s penalty 10 minutes after half-time was enough to earn the Swiss team a point.

In tonight’s other early Champions League clash, meanwhile, Bayern Munich won 2-0 away against AEK Athens, thanks to goals from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski.

More to follow

