This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan

The Leinster man wound up in the surgeon’s theatre on the same day as Brogan.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,113 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4251619

JOSH VAN DER Flier makes it difficult to imagine that ‘dark days’ of injury lay-off really exist.

The flanker is relentlessly positive, ever-ready for work, eager to listen out for advice, jot it down and take the chunks that work for him.

Josh van der Flier Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Those bright personality traits ensured that he was ideally-skilled to put together that crucial element sportspeople need when injury is keeping them from their job, a support network. Along with friends, family, housemates and team-mates (categories which overlap in some cases for Van der Flier), the openside fell into the company of Dublin star forward Bernard Brogan.

“We actually got surgery the same day,” says the Wicklow man, who ruptured his ACL during Ireland’s Six Nations win away to France. Brogan suffered his injury in a training session and so their paths crossed in Santry.

“I didn’t even know that he was in. Ray Moran, who did the surgery, came in and said: ‘I just did Bernard’s there and you can be buddies!’

“It was cool to have someone to compare to along the way.”

The comparisons ended in the summer as Van der Flier was reined in from running while Brogan ramped up to make a return to Croke Park in August. There’s a hearty laugh from the 25-year-old when it’s suggested he might have felt the least bit bitter over Brogan beating him in the comeback race. There are a host of considerations that make the two athletes differ, not least their age profile and the impacts they must prepare for in their respective sports.

“We have been in touch a bit seeing where we were at because we had surgery at the same time. He beat me by a month and a half; 1-0 Bernard!”

“We just texted every few weeks. We seemed to be similar enough. (We’d text each other) like: ‘it’s sore running but grand doing other things.’”

Leo Cullen and Josh van der Flier Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Van der Flier pushed his medical team’s boundaries to work his way back onto the field in the time-frame he did. His try-scoring return against the Dragons came seven months after he suffered what is generally thought to be a nine-month lay-off.

He now has a full season ahead of him, complete with all the rigours demanded of an international. And with less than a year before the World Cup, Van der Flier naturally finds himself looking on the bright side of his time spent out of the firing line.

The old truism that rugby players are never really fully fit, but always carry some knock or issue doesn’t apply for Van der Flier just yet.

“You might have a sore shoulder now and then, or something’s bruised or even a bit sensitive.  One of my fingers used to get a bit sore – silly things like that that would never stop you playing – but I feel perfect now because you’ve had six or seven months of not having to tackle or do any of that sort of stuff.

“I’m feeling really good (and) the prehab stuff builds your robustness as well.

 ”I lost a good bit of weight at the start. I lost a lot of muscle just from the legs not being used and that sort of thing.

“I’ve done about seven months of gym, three or four times a week. So I’m probably the strongest I’ve ever been… I’m back at around 104 kilos now, which is there or thereabouts where I was in February.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie