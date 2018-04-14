  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vettel flies to pole as Hamilton struggles at Chinese Grand Prix

The German’s flying lap ensured back-to-back front row lockouts for Ferrari for the first time in 12 years.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 8:19 PM
1 hour ago 978 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3958539
First-placed Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses for photos after the qualifying of Formula 1 2018 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
First-placed Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses for photos after the qualifying of Formula 1 2018 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
First-placed Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses for photos after the qualifying of Formula 1 2018 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SEBASTIAN VETTEL SET a blistering new lap record for Ferrari as he stormed to pole position for Sunday’s Chinese Formula One Grand Prix ahead of champions Mercedes.

Vettel clocked 1min 31.095sec at the Shanghai International Circuit in final qualifying on Saturday ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Valtteri Bottas was third fastest and his Mercedes teammate and defending world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth.

“The car was really amazing, it just kept getting better. So I’m really happy,” Vettel said.

The German’s flying lap ensured back-to-back front row lockouts for Ferrari for the first time in 12 years despite Vettel admitting to being a bit wobbly on some turns in cold qualifying conditions.

“I was a bit beaten up, but knew that if I could get a tidy lap and have a little bit of margin, I can push it. It was really good,” Vettel said.

Hamilton, who has more wins in Shanghai than anyone else with five, was more than a half-second off Vettel’s pace, and admitted he couldn’t explain why.

“We started the weekend positively in practice, but the car went away from us today. The pace just wasn’t there, he said.

“It’s not going to be easy to beat Kimi and Sebastian tomorrow, they’re the quickest on the straights too, so overtaking will be tough.”

“We start fourth and I’m going to have to fight from there.”

A Ferrari win in Shanghai would prompt more questions for Mercedes after Vettel took the first two races of the season in Australia and Bahrain to open a 17-point lead in the standings over Hamilton.

- Mercedes waiting to pounce -

But team boss Toto Wolff dismissed the suggestion that Mercedes’ dominance — they have won the last four Formula One world championships — was ending.

“That would not be the right mindset,” he said.

“We’ve shown in the past that we have recovered from difficult periods, and I have actually started to appreciate the difficult days because they make us progress and understand our car better.”

“The funny thing about being outperformed on Saturday is that you are the lion that is just waiting to jump on its prey,” he added.

The Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took the fifth and sixth grid spots, with the team just barely getting Ricciardo’s car ready after an engine blow-out in final practice.

Mechanics were seen frantically snapping major pieces of the car’s body back into place as the clock ticked down, and the Australian driver tore out onto the track with only about a minute to spare.

“Obviously that was really close. We definitely were not doing that for the cameras,” said a clearly relieved Ricciardo.

“I think Ferrari are still going to be very strong tomorrow but with Mercedes today, I think we can race them tomorrow. That will be fun.”

Vettel said even he was surprised at the gap in qualifying times between Ferrari and Mercedes, who have won five of the last six Shanghai races.

“To have that much of a gap I think is a surprise. But it’s a track where you need to find that sweet spot and if you are a little bit out you drop a little bit of time,” the German said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow that gap disappears and its a very tight race.”

“I think it will be a tight race between the top three teams and a long tough race, but it’s obviously good to start from the front.”

Rounding out the top ten on the grid were Nico Hulkenberg for Renault, Sergio Perez of Force India, Carlos Sainz of Renault and Romain Grosjean for Haas.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Irish-eligible star scores twice to boost Preston’s Premier League promotion hopes>

‘He did not taste like tandoori chicken’ – Indian wrestler in Games bite row>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wolves promoted to Premier League after six-year absence
Wolves promoted to Premier League after six-year absence
Irish-eligible star scores twice to boost Preston's Premier League promotion hopes
Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie