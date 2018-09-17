This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vikings tie Packers in OT after kicker misses three field goals

The Minnesota Vikings had two chances in overtime to push ahead with field goals, but Daniel Carlson botched both attempts.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 12:51 AM
1 hour ago 361 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4239349
Daniel Carlson.
Daniel Carlson.
Daniel Carlson.

THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS and Green Bay Packers played out a 29-29 tie after overtime in their entertaining NFL clash on Sunday

In an NFC North showdown in Green Bay, the Vikings were able to tie the Packers and send the game into overtime, only for both sides to fall short – three missed field goals from Minnesota kicker Daniel Carson, two of which were in OT, kept the scores level.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was strong in his second game as a Viking, finishing with four touchdowns, one interception for 425 passing yards.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose leg still appeared tender from the bone bruise he sustained during last week’s win, finished the day with one touchdown and no interceptions for 281 yards.

The opening quarter started out with a bang as Green Bay struck first by blocking a Vikings punt. Rookie Josh Jackson jumped up to secure the ball for a defensive touchdown.

The Vikings answered on the next drive with a 46-yard kick-off return that set them up for an 18-yard touchdown reception for Laquan Treadwell — his first NFL score.

It did not take long for the Packers to put themselves up again, with Rodgers throwing a short pass to Davante Adams to move them up 14-7. The teams went into half-time with Green Bay leading 17-7.

The second half started off in similar fashion, with Rodgers throwing a huge 34-yard pass to tight end Jimmy Graham on third down. Eventually the Packers scored on a Graham catch, but a holding penalty brought the touchdown back.

The Packers had to settle for a field goal, putting the score at 20-7.

Vikings fans felt a spark of life at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when a short pass from Cousins in the red zone to Stefon Diggs brought Minnesota within a score of the packers.

A Mason Crosby field goal pushed the Packers up 23-14, but a huge 75-yard bomb from Cousins to Diggs gave the Vikings a big score and put them within two of the Packers.

Crosby was able to secure another field goal, but the first Vikings play after they got the ball back saw Treadwell mishandle the ball and Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepted the rock. That turnover led to another Packers field goal.

But with less than a minute left, Cousins’ pass to Adam Thielen gave the Vikings the go-ahead to go for two and tie the game. The former’s lob to Diggs tied everything up at 29-apiece with 31 seconds remaining.

Crosby, who was five of five for field goals on the day, was unable to make it six with four seconds left on the clock.

Vikings kicker Carlson had the chance to give Minnesota their first lead of the game — and potential win — but he missed his second field goal of the game.

Shockingly, Carlson had the opportunity to give the Vikings the victory with a 35-yard field goal with four seconds left on the clock, but he went wide right again in OT.

The Vikings and Packers are the second set of teams to tie this season after the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns did in week one.

Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made NFL history on Sunday as he helped his team improve to 2-0 on the season.

The second-year pro passed Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Charley Johnson as he became the first signal caller to toss 10 touchdown passes through the first two games of a campaign.

Having thrown four scores against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, Mahomes threw a further six against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kansas City recorded a 42-37 win on the road.

Mahomes finished with 326 passing yards against the Steelers and a near-perfect passer rating of 154.8.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie