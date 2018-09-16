This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vital assist and man-of-the-match award for Ireland's Doherty as Wolves overcome Burnley

The Dubliner was involved in the Boys in Green’s match with Poland during the week.

By AFP Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,696 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4238751
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring.
Image: Nick Potts
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring.
Image: Nick Potts

Updated at 16.15

RAUL JIMENEZ SCORED the only goal of the game as newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Victory lifted Wolves into the top half of the table but this result left Burnley still searching for their first league win of the campaign as they equalled a club record run of four successive Premier League defeats.

The win was no more than hosts Wolves deserved. They dominated and could easily have been at least two goals ahead before Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when he turned in Matt Doherty’s cross.  

By contrast, Burnley rarely threatened and their only notable chances fell late in the match to Johan Berg Gudmunsson.

The game started sluggishly, with the opening 20 minutes memorable only for an alert stop by Burnley’s Joe Hart as the former England goalkeeper reacted well to the threat of Heider Costa’s cross.

Wolves dominated from then on, with only some last-ditch efforts from Hart and James Tarkowski denying the home side on the half hour when Jimenez, Jonny Otto and Doherty all went close to opening the scoring.

Early in the second half, Jimenez missed another good chance when he carelessly shot over with only defender Charlie Taylor to beat.

Jimenez did score with a deft flick from Doherty’s cross just after the hour.

That goal was sufficient to give Wolves their first home win of the season and meant coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had recorded back-to-back successes following a 1-0 victory away to West Ham before the international break.

Defeat left Burnley second-bottom, with just one point from their opening five games.

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Vital assist and man-of-the-match award for Ireland's Doherty as Wolves overcome Burnley
    Vital assist and man-of-the-match award for Ireland's Doherty as Wolves overcome Burnley
    'Sometimes your face doesn't fit and mine doesn't at the moment,' says Wolves defender Matt Doherty
    'I am Mesut Ozil and I’m not finished yet' - Arsenal star reacts to Bergkamp comparisons
    BOXING
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Canelo dethrones Golovkin by majority decision as dramatic rematch unfolds in Las Vegas
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie