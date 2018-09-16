Vital assist and man-of-the-match award for Ireland's Doherty as Wolves overcome Burnley

Updated at 16.15

RAUL JIMENEZ SCORED the only goal of the game as newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Victory lifted Wolves into the top half of the table but this result left Burnley still searching for their first league win of the campaign as they equalled a club record run of four successive Premier League defeats.

The win was no more than hosts Wolves deserved. They dominated and could easily have been at least two goals ahead before Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when he turned in Matt Doherty’s cross.

By contrast, Burnley rarely threatened and their only notable chances fell late in the match to Johan Berg Gudmunsson.

The game started sluggishly, with the opening 20 minutes memorable only for an alert stop by Burnley’s Joe Hart as the former England goalkeeper reacted well to the threat of Heider Costa’s cross.

Wolves dominated from then on, with only some last-ditch efforts from Hart and James Tarkowski denying the home side on the half hour when Jimenez, Jonny Otto and Doherty all went close to opening the scoring.

Early in the second half, Jimenez missed another good chance when he carelessly shot over with only defender Charlie Taylor to beat.

Jimenez did score with a deft flick from Doherty’s cross just after the hour.

That goal was sufficient to give Wolves their first home win of the season and meant coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had recorded back-to-back successes following a 1-0 victory away to West Ham before the international break.

Defeat left Burnley second-bottom, with just one point from their opening five games.

