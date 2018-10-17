This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson

The Welsh starlet scored another excellent free kick in Dublin last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 8:23 AM
1 hour ago 2,281 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4290688
The set piece was the difference between the sides.
The set piece was the difference between the sides.
The set piece was the difference between the sides.

WALES BOSS Ryan Giggs lauded Harry Wilson for his exceptional free-kick against Ireland, joking that he fined the youngster for scoring a similar goal against Manchester United earlier in the season.

Wilson’s sensational set-piece strike proved the difference in Dublin on Tuesday, as Wales moved top of their Nations League group with a 1-0 victory.

The Liverpool winger - on loan at Derby County in the Championship - scored an equally as impressive free-kick against Giggs’ former club United in the EFL Cup in September, and the Wales manager was delighted to see Wilson continue his form on the international stage.

“Harry Wilson, I fined him for the goal at Old Trafford a few weeks ago, I won’t be tonight!” Giggs joked to Sky Sports.

“He does it all the time in training; it’s practice, practice, practice.

“I’m so proud – they dug in right to the end. It was a brilliant second-half performance.

“The determination pleased me, to not give a goal away. We set out to win the group. It’s a tough group and now it is in our hands.”

Wales are already guaranteed a place in pot two of the draw for Euro 2020 qualifying, and a win against Denmark in their next outing will secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be relegated to League C should Giggs’ side fail to beat the Danes, and Martin O’Neill lamented a lack of creativity in his squad after the home defeat.

“I felt we should have scored early on, and we are not renowned for scoring a lot of goals so we need to take our chances,” O’Neill told Sky Sports.

“It was a grandstand finish and I thought we could have got something, but I thought there were a lot of positives despite the result.

“They have a great spirit, we lack a little bit of technical ability. We have spirit in abundance but that won’t take you everywhere. We need to be more creative if we can.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    FOOTBALL
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    WALES
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie