  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales to face Scotland for charity in rare all-northern November clash

Australia, Tonga and South Africa will also play Tests against Wales in November, the WRU has revealed.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,220 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3949226
Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland

WALES WILL KICK off their November campaign with a Test against Scotland before taking on southern hemisphere trio Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

Warren Gatland’s side will continue their preparations for the 2019 World Cup with four home games before the end of the year, all taking place at the Principality Stadium.

They will kick off their schedule by going up against the Scots on Saturday 3 November.

The two Six Nations rivals meet in Cardiff in a game played to help raise funds for the charity of Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

Wales will then face Australia, who are regular visitors and have won the last 13 meetings between the sides, including a thrilling 29-21 triumph last year.

Tonga are next up on Saturday November 17, with the schedule concluding with a Test against the Springboks the following weekend.

“First and foremost we have an impressive fixture list for the Under Armour Series this autumn, one that will challenge Warren and his team and provide ideal preparation for the following Six Nations Championship and the 2019 Rugby World Cup thereafter, and also some fascinating contests to capture the imaginations of the rugby loving public in Wales,” said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
LIVERPOOL
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie