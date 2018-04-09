Wales to face Scotland for charity in rare all-northern November clash

WALES WILL KICK off their November campaign with a Test against Scotland before taking on southern hemisphere trio Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

Warren Gatland’s side will continue their preparations for the 2019 World Cup with four home games before the end of the year, all taking place at the Principality Stadium.

They will kick off their schedule by going up against the Scots on Saturday 3 November.

The two Six Nations rivals meet in Cardiff in a game played to help raise funds for the charity of Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

Wales will then face Australia, who are regular visitors and have won the last 13 meetings between the sides, including a thrilling 29-21 triumph last year.

Tonga are next up on Saturday November 17, with the schedule concluding with a Test against the Springboks the following weekend.

“First and foremost we have an impressive fixture list for the Under Armour Series this autumn, one that will challenge Warren and his team and provide ideal preparation for the following Six Nations Championship and the 2019 Rugby World Cup thereafter, and also some fascinating contests to capture the imaginations of the rugby loving public in Wales,” said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

- Omni