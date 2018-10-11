This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales suffer crushing defeat to Spain ahead of Nations League clash with Ireland

The Republic of Ireland will host Wales at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.

By AFP Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 10:16 PM
2 hours ago 6,197 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4281807
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

PACO ALCACER MADE his case for a regular place in the Spain team as the on-loan Borussia Dortmund forward struck twice in his country’s 4-1 rout of Wales on Thursday.

The result comes ahead of Wales’ trip to Dublin next Tuesday, where they will take on the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

Martin O’Neill’s side will be looking to atone for the heavy 4-1 defeat they suffered against the Welsh in their previous Nations League meeting in Cardiff last month.

And tonight’s result could ultimately bolster Ireland’s chances ahead of that meeting with the Welsh in the Aviva Stadium.

With Diego Costa injured and Rodrigo on the bench, Alcacer seized his chance to impress Spain boss Luis Enrique in his first international appearance since March 2016.

The 25-year-old maintained his blistering club form to leave the Wales defence in tatters in a one-sided friendly at the Principality Stadium.

Alcacer netted twice in the first half to make it eight goals in 14 Spain appearances, while Sergio Ramos and Marc Bartra were also on target for the visitors.

Alcacer has hit seven goals in four matches for Dortmund since joining on loan from Barcelona, where he struggled to break into the team and was rarely picked by Enrique during his time in charge at the Camp Nou.

Enrique might be having a change of heart after this predatory display from Alcacer on an emotional night for Spain, who stood before kick-off for a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Majorca flooding which has killed 12 people.

The former world and European champions endured a disappointing World Cup, stunningly knocked out in the last 16 by hosts Russia after sacking manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

But Enrique has won all three of his games since taking charge after the World Cup and this emphatic success was the ideal preparation for Spain before they resume their Nations League campaign against England in Seville on Monday.

Spain beat England 2-1 at Wembley in Enrique’s first match, then hammered World Cup finalists Croatia 6-0.

Wales were without Gareth Bale due to a groin injury and the Real Madrid forward’s absence rendered them toothless.

Burnley’s Sam Vokes got a late consolation for Wales, who have lost three of their six matches since Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs took over as manager.

This was the first meeting between the countries since 1985 when Wales enjoyed a famous victory in a World Cup qualifier.

To mark the occasion, the match was held at the Principality Stadium, which traditionally serves as the home of Welsh rugby, for the first Wales football fixture there since 2011.

Yet it took just eight minutes for Spain to silence over 50,000 Welsh fans.

When Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey punched clear to the edge of the area, Jose Gaya quickly worked back it back to Alcacer and he rifled a fine finish into the roof of the net.

Moving the ball around with speed and precision, Enrique’s team doubled their lead in the 19th minute.

After all their slick approach play, Spain’s second goal was actually a prosaic affair as poor marking from Suso’s free-kick left Ramos unmarked to loop his header past Hennessey.

It was the perfect response to the Welsh fans who jeered the much-maligned Spain and Real Madrid defender.

With Wales unable to stem the Spanish tide, it was only a matter of time until the relentless visitors increased their lead.

Once again it was Alcacer who did the damage, punishing more sloppy Wales defending as the hosts twice failed to clear before the forward fired home in the 29th minute.

Ramos, David De Gea and Saul Niguez came off at half-time, but Spain were still far superior.

Bartra made it four in the 74th minute as the substitute guided his header past the flat-footed Hennessey.

Vokes headed home with seconds left, but it was too late to salvage a dispiriting night for Giggs and company.

© AFP 2018 

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie