Dragons forward to captain Wales for the first time as Gatland rings the changes

Wales face Argentina in San Juan on Saturday.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 6:59 PM
Hill will captain Wales for the first time.
Image: Athena Pictures
Hill will captain Wales for the first time.
Image: Athena Pictures

CORY HILL WILL captain Wales for the first time when they play Argentina in San Juan on Saturday in the first match of a two-Test series.

The second row is one of seven survivors from the starting team in a 22-20 victory over South Africa in Washington last Saturday.

Full-back Hallam Amos, winger George North, hooker Elliot Dee, prop Dillon Lewis, flanker Seb Davies and number eight Ross Moriarty are also retained.

North switches positions, though, playing on the left wing having filled the outside centre role against the Springboks in an error-strewn match.

Those introduced for the clash with the Pumas include winger Josh Adams, centres Scott Williams and Hadleigh Parkes, fly-half Rhys Patchell and scrum-half Gareth Davies.

Forward changes made by coach Warren Gatland give starts to prop Wyn Jones, lock Adam Beard and flanker James Davies.

Explaining the multiple switches, Gatland said: “We have made a number of changes for Saturday as we want to give as much opportunity to the squad as possible during this campaign.

“Last weekend was an important result in difficult conditions up in Washington and we know we have got two big tests ahead of us against Argentina.

“They are a side that come together full of confidence and it is important we take our opportunities.

“There is a lot of exciting youth in this squad and Saturday is a chance for them to continue building their experience on the Test scene and to put a marker down.”

Wales have played six previous Tests in Argentina, winning three and losing three.

Wales:

15. Hallam Amos
14. Josh Adams
13. Scott Williams
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. George North
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Gareth Davies

8. Ross Moriarty
7. James Davies
6. Seb Davies
5. Cory Hill (captain)
4. Adam Beard
3. Dillon Lewis
2. Elliot Dee
1. Wyn Jones

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias
17. Rob Evans
18. Tomas Francis
19. Josh Turnbull
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Aled Davies
22. Gareth Anscombe
23. Owen Watkin.

