This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jenkins to captain Gatland's Wales as North moves to centre against Springboks

Wales face Rassie Erasmus’ Boks in Washington on Saturday.

By AFP Thursday 31 May 2018, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,609 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4046988
Jenkins guided Cardiff to Challenge Cup success earlier this month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jenkins guided Cardiff to Challenge Cup success earlier this month.
Jenkins guided Cardiff to Challenge Cup success earlier this month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ELLIS JENKINS WILL captain Wales for the first time, with powerhouse wing George North deployed at centre, against South Africa in Washington DC on Saturday.

It will be just the fourth occasion in the 73-times capped North’s career he has started in midfield after centre outings for Wales against France four years ago and Australia in 2014 and 2015.

Wales coach Warren Gatland had the majority of the Wales players who were involved in the Lions drawn series in New Zealand last year, with Cardiff scrum-half Tomos Williams given a debut.

Flank forward Jenkins led the Cardiff Blues to Challenge Cup final success earlier this month, and was named Wales’s tour co-captain with Dragons lock Cory Hill, who starts in the second row.

Jenkins will lead the side against the Springboks in the absence of the rested Alun Wyn Jones.

“Saturday is a huge opportunity for this squad and for players individually,” said Gatland on Thursday ahead of the one-off Test.

“Everything we are doing is geared for the World Cup in 15 months’ time, and the next three matches are a hugely important part of our development.

“This weekend is an opportunity for players to build on their Test rugby experience and lay a marker down for the jersey and for the position going forward.

“I think there are exciting selections across the team and I’m looking forward to Saturday to see what we are able to do against the Springboks.”

Following the South Africa game, Wales travel to Argentina for two Tests against the Pumas on 9 June and 16 June.

Wales:

15. Hallam Amos
14. Tom Prydie
13. George North
12. Owen Watkin
11. Steff Evans
10. Gareth Anscomb
9. Tomos Williams

8. Ross Moriarty
7. Ellis Jenkins (captain)
6. Seb Davies
5. Cory Hill
4. Bradley Davies
3. Dillon Lewis
2. Elliot Dee
1. Nicky Smith

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias
17. Wyn Jones
18. Rhodri Jones
19. Adam Beard
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Aled Davies
22. Rhys Patchell
23. Gareth Davies
24. Hadleigh Parkes

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie