Saturday 15 September, 2018
Wallaby fan confronts players after loss to Argentina

The Pumas scored their first win over the Wallabies on Australian soil since 1983

By AFP Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 3:34 PM
2 Comments
Lukhan Tui of the Wallabies (left) assists a family member after an altercation between Tui and a spectator.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Lukhan Tui of the Wallabies (left) assists a family member after an altercation between Tui and a spectator.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE WALLABIES’ SHOCK four-point loss to Argentina has been marred by an ugly sideline confrontation between an angry supporter and Australian flanker Lukhan Tui.

The Pumas scored their first win over the Wallabies on Australian soil since 1983 on Saturday, fighting off a spirited second-half comeback to finish 23-19.

It was the Australians’ fifth loss in their past six tests, with their only recent joy edging the Springboks in Brisbane last week.

Following the loss the fan appeared to yell abuse at a number of Australian players, which drew a reaction from Tui and resulted in some pushing and shoving between the supporter and the Wallaby flanker.

Tui told his teammates after the incident that he didn’t want to play for the Wallabies any more, coach Michael Cheika said.

Cheika said Tui, who is in mourning after losing his stepfather during the week, reacted after the fan allegedly pushed Tui’s younger sister.

Obviously that family’s had a very big week and I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Cheika said of the incident.

“I get that there’s discontent and you own that — you’ve got to suck it up when you don’t play well.”

Cheika said Tui’s reaction was understandable “when you consider what he’s gone through this week”.

“The player said in the dressing room he’s not going to be playing any more because of that incident, so I hope the fan is happy.”

© – AFP, 2018 

