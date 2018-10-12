This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Pat Hoban scores 27th goal of the season as champions Dundalk snatch three points

Stephen Kenny’s champions secured three points on the road thanks to second-half goals from Pat Hoban and Ronan Murray.

By Brendan White Friday 12 Oct 2018, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,648 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4284230
Dundalk's Dean Jarvis with Izzy Akinade of Waterford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dundalk's Dean Jarvis with Izzy Akinade of Waterford.
Dundalk's Dean Jarvis with Izzy Akinade of Waterford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Waterford FC 1

Dundalk 2

Brendan White reports from the RSC

Second-half goals from Patrick Hoban and Ronan Murray secured another three points in a 2-1 win for Dundalk against Waterford on Friday night. 

Hoban’s header and Murray’s neat low finish were enough for the win despite Dessie Hutchin’s late consolation.

Dundalk, crowned champions after last week’s results, should have taken an early lead. Top scorer Patrick Hoban’s powerful strike from inside the penalty area looked destined for the back of the net but Waterford striker Izzy Akinade got back on the line to make an important block.

Patrick Hoban Patrick Hoban is the SSE Airtricity League's top scorer. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Minutes later Hoban got on the end of a curling John Mountney right-wing cross but he couldn’t direct his header on target. 

Waterford’s only chance of the first-half came from defender Dylan Barnett who drove forward down the left. He cut back inside but couldn’t get enough power on the strike to beat Gary Rogers, however.

Three more chances arrived as Dundalk looked for the opener before the break. Patrick McEleney forced Waterford keeper Niall Corbet into a good save before Hoban’s free header from the resulting corner couldn’t find the net.

Micheal Duffy’s corner found Brian Gartland who headed back across goal before the break but Dane Massey header from two yards at the back post dropped over.

Brian Gartland celebrates after the game 12/10/2018 Brian Gartland applauds the travelling Dundalk supporters at full-time. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Five minutes into the second half the deadlock was broken. Full back Sean Gannon crossed from the right to find the leap of Hoban and he brilliantly headed into the far corner to make it 1-0. 

Three minutes later it was 2-0. John Mountney picked up the ball on the right endline and played in Ronan Murray to roll the ball into the back of the net to double the lead and secure the points. 

The Blues didn’t give up and Gavan Holohan’s pull back to Dessie Hutchinson gave Waterford hope but it proved just a consolation.

WATERFORD FC: Niall Corbet, Rory Feely, David Webster, Garry Comerford, Dylan Barnett, Noe Baba (Dessie Hutchinson `70), Carlos Wilson (Cory Galvin `58), Gavan Holohan, Bastien Héry, Izzy Akinade (Derek Daly `58), Courtney Duffus

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey, Patrick McEleney, John Mountney, Dean Jarvis (George Poynton `83), Michael Duffy (Dylan Connolly `77), Patrick Hoban (George Kelly `79), Ronan Murray

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)

Brendan White

