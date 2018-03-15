  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

With Steph, Draymond and Klay all missing, Kevin Durant leads Warriors past Lakers

The Warriors improved to 52-16 in the Western Conference.

By AFP Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 9:10 AM
1 hour ago 638 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3904575

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

KEVIN DURANT SCORED 26 points as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off their injury crisis to overpower the resurgent Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

NBA Finals MVP Durant also contributed five rebounds and six assists as a Warriors side missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green completed a 117-106 win in Oakland.

The Lakers had gone toe-to-toe with the Warriors during an entertaining first half, holding the NBA champions at 55-55 at the break.

But a lapse in concentration midway through the third quarter saw the Warriors produce a 12-0 run, giving them a 70-59 lead which ultimately proved decisive.

Source: Ximo Pierto/YouTube

The Warriors improved to 52-16 in the Western Conference, one win back from leaders Houston (53-14). The Lakers, who are outside of the playoff places, fell to 31-37.

With Curry, Green and Thompson all missing, Durant shouldered the offensive burden for the Warriors, with support from Nick Young (18 points) and Zaza Pachulia, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers scoring was led by Julius Randle with 22 points, while Brook Lopez and Isaiah Thomas both had 20 apiece. Randle and Thomas got into a heated exchange during the game, withÂ Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez stepping in to calm the situation.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Washington Wizards fought back from a 20-point deficit to jolt the injury-hit Boston Celtics with a 125-124 victory in double overtime.

A Jodie Meeks three-pointer with two seconds remaining tied it for the Wizards at 106-106 to send the game into the first period of overtime after the Celtics appeared to have done enough for the win.

Boston rookie Jayson Tatum then blew a chance to win it for the Celtics in the first period of overtime, the 20-year-old levelling the score at 115-115 with a two-point layup but then missing a free throw that would have sealed a win.

Instead, Washington pulled away to open a six-point lead in overtime that saw them improve to 39-30 in the Eastern Conference standings.

NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The second-placed Celtics, who are battling through a slew of injuries that has deprived them of Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, fell to 46-22 with the defeat.

The Celtics remain four games adrift of the first place Toronto Raptors, who are on course for the top seeding and home court advantage through the playoffs.

Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards at Bostonâ€™s TD Garden on Wednesday, scoring 34 points with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Markieff Morris had 20 points while Otto Porter Jr. had 18 points. Ian Mahinmi added 14 from the bench.

Bostonâ€™s scoring was led by Marcus Morris with 31 points, Terry Rozier adding 21 and Tatum 19.

Source: Ximo Pierto/YouTube

In other games Wednesday, the Orlando Magic pulled off an upset against the playoff-chasing Milwaukee Bucks with a 126-117 victory.

Orlandoâ€™s Jonathon Simmons scored a career-high 35 points as the Magic improved to 21-48. The Bucks fell to 36-32 with the defeat.

Simmons was ably supported by point guard D.J. Augustin, who had 32 points along with four assists and three rebounds.

Montenegrin centre Nikola Vucevic also proved influential, scoring 22 points while finishing with nine assists and nine rebounds.

The Bucks meanwhile leaned heavily on the brilliance of Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the scoring with 38 points. Antetokounmpo also led his team with rebounds (10) while adding seven assists.

â€“Â Â©Â AFP 2018

LeBron James: â€˜You can just say Iâ€™m like fine wine, I get better with ageâ€™

We finally know how bad Tom Bradyâ€™s hand injury was â€“ and it looks painful

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
BARCELONA
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
Magical Messi hits 100 Champions League goals to send Chelsea packing
As it happened: Barcelona v Chelsea, Champions League, last 16
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
IRELAND
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
MANCHESTER UNITED
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie