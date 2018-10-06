This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cipriani returns to wound Wasps ahead of Leinster clash

Dai Young’s side also lost scrum-half Dan Robson to injury and look set to be without him for the RDS trip.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,135 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4272446

DANNY CIPRIANI RETURNED to haunt his former club Wasps today, kicking 15 points to help Gloucester to a 21-35 bonus point win at the Ricoh Arena.

The home defeat is Wasps’ second of the season and poorly-timed as they prepare to face European Champions Leinster on opening night of the Heineken Champions Cup in the RDS next Friday.

Tries from Ben Vellacott and Charlie Sharples pushed Gloucester to a 7-20 half-time lead before Wasps hit back with scores from Juan de Jongh and Elliot Daly. A second from Sharples and a Lewis Ludlow score – plus the excellence of Cipriani – effort kept the visitors in breathing space throughout.

There was a further blow for Dai Young as scrum-half Dan Robson, scorer of the opening try, was forced out of the game in the first half with an ankle injury. 

Gloucester Rugby v Northampton Saints - Gallagher Premiership - Kingsholm Stadium File photo. Source: Paul Harding

The win pushes Gloucester up to fourth in the Premiership table, just a point behind Wasps before David Humphreys’ side look to Europe and a home clash with Castres on Sunday 14 October before a trip to Thomond Park six days later. Munster’s opening opposition Exeter recorded an impressive win last night.

Ulster’s first-round English opponents are Leicester, who will go to Belfast on the high of fresh bragging rights after a 15-23 win over Northampton in Twickenham. Ben Youngs and Jordan Olowofela helped the Tigers to 17 unanswered points in the first half.

In the Top14, Simon Zebo scored Racing 92′s only try in a home defeat to Lyon. The Paris club host Ulster in round two.

Connacht’s opening Challenge Cup opponents Bordeaux Begles were unable to reel in Grenoble, losing 28-25 after the Alpine club ran in all three of their tries in the opening 31 minutes. Connacht’s second round opponents, Sale, notched a 20-7 win over Newcastle today.

Toulouse, who host Leinster in round two of the Champions Cup, forced a 10-0 win over Agen, Sebastien Bezy with the only try of the game after 24 minutes.

