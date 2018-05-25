This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 25 May, 2018
Waterford back on track after convincing win over Derry

First-half goals from Rory Feely, Izzy Akinade and Sander Puri had the Blues in control.

By Brendan White Friday 25 May 2018, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,354 Views 2 Comments
Rory Feely, left, was among the scorers for Waterford (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Rory Feely, left, was among the scorers for Waterford (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Waterford FC 4

Derry City 0

Brendan White reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC GOT back to winning ways after a 4-0 win at home to Derry City at the RSC.

First-half goals from Rory Feely, Izzy Akinade and Sander Puri had the Blues in control at the break, before Stanley Aborah completed the scoring late in the game.

Waterford had a good early chance as Kasmi sent in the free kick that picked out Kenny Browne but Eoin Toal made the block.

Derry City should have taken the lead two minutes later when a move down the left saw Ronan Curtis pull the ball back for Aaron McEneff in front of goal but he fired wide from 12 yards.

And they were left to rue that miss five minutes later when Waterford took the lead. Derry City failed to clear Kasmi’s corner from the left and Rory Feely was on hand to fire beyond City keeper Doherty with the aid of a slight deflection.

And it was 2-0 within two minutes. Kasmi’s free kick from the centre picked out the run of Ismahil Akinade and he struck the ball into the back of the net.

Waterford weren’t finished there as it was 3-0 five minutes before half time. Sander Puri picked up possession 35 yards from goal and he unleashed a rocket of a strike that flew into the top corner of Doherty’s goal.

The hosts continued in this attacking vein and should have added a fourth; Courtney Duffus ran too wide before squaring to Akinade, but he couldn’t get sufficient contact to trouble Doherty.

And as much as the visitors tried to get back into the game, a resilient Blues defence held firm, before Aborah ensured the win. He picked up the ball 25 yards from goal before turning and firing beyond Doherty to make it 4-0 in a comfortable victory for Alan Reynolds’ side.

Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, David Webster, Dylan Barnett, Bastien Héry, Gavan Holohan (John Martin 82), Faysel Kasmi (Stanley Aborah 60), Sander Puri, Courtney Duffus (Dean Walsh 86), Izzy Akinade

Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Conor McDermott (Ronan Hale 72), Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Jack Doyle, Aaron McEneff, Rory Hale (Niall Logue 87), Nicky Low, Jamie McDonagh, Rory Patterson, Ronan Curtis

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin)

