Dublin: 18 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Waterford confirm new hurling and football managers for 2019

Pauric Fanning and Benji Whelan have been appointed to the respective roles.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 17 Sep 2018, 9:51 PM
1 hour ago 9,141 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4240897
A Waterford flag (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
A Waterford flag (file pic).
A Waterford flag (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

WATERFORD GAA HAVE confirmed the appointment of new hurling and football managers for the 2019 campaign.

Pauric Fanning and Benji Whelan have been put in charge of the hurlers and footballers respectively.

Fanning, who succeeds Derek McGrath, is a Mount Sion club man who worked with Davy Fitzgerald during his spells in charge of Wexford and Waterford.

McGrath’s five-year stint at the helm of Waterford came to an end last June, as they were dumped out of the Munster Championship following a defeat by Cork in Thurles.

The coach had previously guided the Déise to the 2017 All-Ireland SHC final, where they were suffered a three-point loss to Galway.

Whelan takes over from Tom McGlinchey, having managed The Nire to win county senior football titles recently and reach Munster club finals.

