Waterford pick up first league points of the season with victory over 14-man Cork

Waterford 1-20

Cork 1-15

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

WATERFORD EARNED THEIR first Allianz HL Division 1A points of 2018 as they were comfortable winners over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

The sides were level on five occasions as the opening 18 minutes saw 12 points evenly shared, with free-takers Patrick Horgan of Cork and Waterford’s Pauric Mahony accounting for the bulk of the output.

After Horgan levelled at 0-6 each, he then struck for a goal on 22 minutes. When a Waterford shot dropped into Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash’s hand, he picked out Bill Cooper on the right and his searching delivery was taken down well by Horgan to give himself a run on goal before batting a shot past Stephen O’Keeffe.

Waterford conjured an immediate response, however, as Mikey Kearney created an opening for himself when Cork didn’t deal with a clearance and his low shot across Nash gave the netminder no chance.

Austin Gleeson put Waterford ahead and though Horgan replied for Cork with his fifth point, they suffered a blow as captain Séamus Harnedy was sent off following a tangle with Barry Coughlan.

Mahony (two) and Gleeson pit Waterford three in front before Horgan replied with his sixth and seventh, the latter after linking with Conor Lehane and Dean Brosnan, but two more Mahony frees closed the half out for Waterford.

The second half was fairly pedestrian fare. Horgan and Gleeson exchanged scores early on before Cork suggested they might make a charge. Tim O’Mahony, Mark Ellis and Horgan scored points to tie the game, but Waterford came back with three Mahony points in the space of four minutes to provide themselves with a cushion again.

Cork would only muster two more points in the remainder, while Waterford subs Stephen Bennett (two) and Stephen Roche got in on the scoring act.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-10 (0-8 frees), Austin Gleeson 0-4 (0-1 free), Michael Kearney 1-1, Stephen Bennett 0-2, Jamie Barron, Colin Dunford, Stephen Roche 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 1-10 (0-9 frees), Conor Lehane 0-2, Colm Spillane, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Ellis 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)

15. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

13. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

Subs

24. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Shanahan (49)

19. Brian O’Halloran for Dunford (49)

25. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Devine (57)

22. Jake Dillon (De La Salle) for Kearney (57)

20. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Moran (68)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

8. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

9. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

12. Bill Cooper (Blarney)

11. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

19. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) for Lehane (half-time),

21. Lorcán McLoughlin (Kanturk) for Joyce (55)

18. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Brosnan (58)

26. Michael Cahalane (Bandon) for O’Sullivan (65)

25. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Cooper (66)

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

