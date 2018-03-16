Waterford hurlers set to play 'home' games at a neutral venue

Fixtures Update - 2018 Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Waterford v Tipperary - June 3 at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Waterford v Cork - June 17 at 2pm in Semple Stadium Thurles



Changes necessary due to the unavailability of Walsh Park pic.twitter.com/IIpOo9qDVu — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) March 15, 2018

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that Waterford will play their two 2018 Munster Senior Hurling Championship ‘home’ clashes at a neutral venue.

According to a statement from Munster GAA, the move is ”necessary due to the unavailability of Walsh Park”.

The ground has a capacity of just 8,000 and has been deemed unsuitable for their upcoming fixtures.

It means they will now face Tipperary on 3 June at Gaelic Grounds Limerick before taking on Cork on 17 June in Semple Stadium Thurles.

In their away matches, they face Clare on 27 May and Limerick on 10 June, with the latter fixture also taking place at the Gaelic Grounds.