Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement

Wayne Pivac says he has held informal talks with the Welsh Rugby Union.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 3:24 PM
24 minutes ago 1,573 Views 2 Comments
Pivac (right) chats to Leo Cullen during a recent Pro14 clash.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images
Pivac (right) chats to Leo Cullen during a recent Pro14 clash.
Pivac (right) chats to Leo Cullen during a recent Pro14 clash.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images

SCARLETS BOSS WAYNE Pivac confirmed today that he has held “informal talks” with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) about replacing Warren Gatland in 2019.

Pivac, who will hope to mastermind victory over Leinster in the European Rugby Champions Cup semi-finals later this month, was linked with the top job in Wales over the weekend.

Today he told the BBC that, while there had been no formal interview, he had spoken to the WRU about the role.

He said:

“[The talks] were nothing major at all. As you’d expect, I’m sure most coaches at the highest level in Wales would have these conversations.

“But there has not been a formal interview.”

Pivac, along with Glasgow coach Dave Rennie, is among the favourites to replace Gatland when his contract finishes up after the 2019 World Cup.

