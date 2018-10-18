This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games

The ex-England captain scored on Wednesday as DC United extended their winning streak to four games.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 8:53 AM
MLS 2018: D.C. United vs Chicago Fire OCT 07 Rooney moved to MLS from Everton last summer. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WAYNE ROONEY’S SENSATIONAL free-kick lifted DC United to victory over MLS champions Toronto on Wednesday.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney scored from a stunning set-piece as DC defeated Toronto 1-0 to extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday.

Rooney curled a 35-yard free-kick past Alexander Bono in the 18th minute and that proved to be the difference at Audi Field in Washington.

The 32-year-old’s memorable effort – his 10th in 18 MLS appearances – further boosted DC’s play-off chances, with the capital club four points clear of Montreal Impact in the sixth and final post-season place in the Eastern Conference after 32 rounds.

