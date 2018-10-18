Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games

Rooney moved to MLS from Everton last summer. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WAYNE ROONEY’S SENSATIONAL free-kick lifted DC United to victory over MLS champions Toronto on Wednesday.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney scored from a stunning set-piece as DC defeated Toronto 1-0 to extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday.

Rooney curled a 35-yard free-kick past Alexander Bono in the 18th minute and that proved to be the difference at Audi Field in Washington.

The 32-year-old’s memorable effort – his 10th in 18 MLS appearances – further boosted DC’s play-off chances, with the capital club four points clear of Montreal Impact in the sixth and final post-season place in the Eastern Conference after 32 rounds.

Wayne Rooney's Washington renaissance is an absolute joy. pic.twitter.com/EXBSwY7YkQ — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) October 18, 2018

