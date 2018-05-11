Webb Simpson's dream of an incredible 59 at the Players goes splash on the 17th

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WEBB SIMPSON TURNED in one of the most remarkable rounds ever seen at the Players Championship, flirting with an incredible round of 59 before his dreams sank in the water hazard at the 17th.

But any disappointment Simpson might feel following his brush with history should be short-lived as he takes a commanding five-shot lead into the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Only eight players have ever shot 59 or better in an official PGA Tour event — and only four of that elite group have managed the feat on a par-72 course.

But standing on the 17th tee after a remarkable run of six straight birdies, Simpson needed just two more birdies to do exactly that.

But disaster struck as his tee shot took a wicked bounce, popped up, and rolled into the water to end his chase.

The highest of highs.

To the lowest of lows.



That's golf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JtIW4yrl5A — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

He putted out for a double-bogey five, and then steadied himself to make par at the last to card an excellent round of nine-under par 63, leaving five shots between him and the chasing pack.

Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee lead the charge on -10 while Chesson Hadley and Charles Howell III are a further shot back on -9.

Shane Lowry bounced back from a disappointing opening round to shoot 68 and move to -1, a score which should be just good enough to see him make the cut.

But Rory McIlroy, who was on level par for the tournament through 15 holes of his second round, still had work to do to be sure of his place in the weekend’s field.

