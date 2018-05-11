  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Webb Simpson's dream of an incredible 59 at the Players goes splash on the 17th

Simpson seizes control with a brilliant second-round at Sawgrass… but what might have been?

By Niall Kelly Friday 11 May 2018, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,395 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4008531

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - Second Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WEBB SIMPSON TURNED in one of the most remarkable rounds ever seen at the Players Championship, flirting with an incredible round of 59 before his dreams sank in the water hazard at the 17th.

But any disappointment Simpson might feel following his brush with history should be short-lived as he takes a commanding five-shot lead into the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Only eight players have ever shot 59 or better in an official PGA Tour event — and only four of that elite group have managed the feat on a par-72 course.

But standing on the 17th tee after a remarkable run of six straight birdies, Simpson needed just two more birdies to do exactly that.

But disaster struck as his tee shot took a wicked bounce, popped up, and rolled into the water to end his chase.

He putted out for a double-bogey five, and then steadied himself to make par at the last to card an excellent round of nine-under par 63, leaving five shots between him and the chasing pack.

Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee lead the charge on -10 while Chesson Hadley and Charles Howell III are a further shot back on -9.

Shane Lowry bounced back from a disappointing opening round to shoot 68 and move to -1, a score which should be just good enough to see him make the cut.

But Rory McIlroy, who was on level par for the tournament through 15 holes of his second round, still had work to do to be sure of his place in the weekend’s field.

See the full leaderboard here >

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d’Italia stage since 1987

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
Just one change as Cody names his Kilkenny side for championship opener
Just one change as Cody names his Kilkenny side for championship opener
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derby County a step closer to Premier League football with semi-final first-leg win
Derby County a step closer to Premier League football with semi-final first-leg win
'Wilfried Zaha is a £50 million to £70 million player'
Tottenham boss Pochettino will meet with key defender to discuss future

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie