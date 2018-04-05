  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Record-setting Raptors regain control of the East as they crush Celtics

Every single Toronto player scored last night.

By AFP Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 892 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3940953
DeMar DeRozan took care of the Celtics last night.
DeMar DeRozan took care of the Celtics last night.
DeMar DeRozan took care of the Celtics last night.

DEMAR DEROZAN SCORED a team-high 16 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 96-78 last night, as the battle for the NBA’s Eastern Conference supremacy heads down to the wire.

Every Raptors player but one recorded at least two points and the Raptors crushed the Celtics to equal their franchise record in wins for the season while extending their lead atop the standings.

The Raptors now have a three-game cushion over the Celtics for first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

“I am very confident we can get it done. We got a great opportunity but we still got to go ahead, be professional, and finish games out,” said all-star guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry delivered 13 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Raptors improved to 56-22 on the season. It was Lowry’s highest scoring outing in the past four games and even more importantly it halted the team’s two-game losing skid.

Fred VanVleet came off the bench for 15 points while Delon Wright had eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points for the Celtics, who dropped to 53-25.

With a win on Wednesday, Boston would have won the tiebreaker between the two teams and moved to just a game back of Toronto for first in the conference.

Terry Rozier had two points and nine rebounds in his return to the Celtics lineup as Boston was held to a season low in points. Rozier sat out Tuesday’s 106-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with a left ankle sprain.

The Raptors had five losses in their past 10 heading into the contest, including a 110-90 defeat in Boston on Sunday.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons Trusting the process has worked for Philly. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In Detroit, JJ Redick scored 25 points as the Philadelphia 76ers won their 12th straight game with a 115-108 win over Detroit, eliminating the Pistons from the playoff race.

The Sixers are rolling along without star Joel Embiid who missed a fourth straight game because of a concussion and surgery to repair a facial fracture.

“Everyone in this room has stepped up since Joel went down, and we know we’re capable of winning games without him,” Australian guard Ben Simmons said.

“We told him to get ready for the playoffs and that we’ll take care of everything else. Now we’re showing that we can do that.”

The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a post-season spot for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference playoff field is now set, although the actual matchups are still being determined.

Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points for the Pistons. Detroit was without forward Blake Griffin, who missed his fourth straight game because of a sore ankle.

Elsewhere, Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-86, capping a sweep of back-to-back games between Southeast Division rivals.

(C) AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
LIVERPOOL
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland. When I told him, he said 'I'm ready man''
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland. When I told him, he said 'I'm ready man''
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie