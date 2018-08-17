Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 August, 2018
By Paul Dollery Friday 17 Aug 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,277 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4186630

Ciara Mageean came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal in which event at the European Athletics Championships?
INPHO
400 metres
800 metres

1500 metres
5000 metres
Shane Lowry spearheaded the Irish challenge at the US PGA Championship. How many shots adrift of eventual winner Brooks Koepka did he finish?
PA
5
6

7
8
Shaun Edwards has taken up a consultancy role with which Pro14 club?
PA
Ospreys
Dragons

Scarlets
Cardiff Blues
David Reidy will be part of the Limerick panel for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final. Can you name the team he represented in last year's Christy Ring Cup?
INPHO
London
Antrim

Roscommon
Kildare
TJ Doheny was crowned IBF world super-bantamweight champion by defeating Ryosuke Iwasa in Tokyo. From which county does Doheny hail?
Sean Gibbons (@KnuckleheadSean)
Carlow
Laois

Offaly
Kilkenny
Ireland international Harriet Scott signed for which English club this week?
INPHO
Reading
Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City
Sunderland
Danny Cipriani pleaded guilty to common assault following an incident at a nightclub on the island of Jersey. With which club is he now plying his trade?
PA
Gloucester
Bath

Wasps
Sale Sharks
Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by AEK Athens. What was the aggregate score over the two legs?
PA
2-0
3-1

3-2
2-1
Fernando Alonso announced his retirement from Formula One, having won how many world championships?
PA
1
2

3
4
Dublin youngster James Madden has signed for which AFL club?
INPHO
Hawthown Hawks
Adelaide Crows

Brisbane Lions
Sydney Swans
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

