Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ciara Mageean came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal in which event at the European Athletics Championships? INPHO 400 metres 800 metres

1500 metres 5000 metres

Shane Lowry spearheaded the Irish challenge at the US PGA Championship. How many shots adrift of eventual winner Brooks Koepka did he finish? PA 5 6

7 8

Shaun Edwards has taken up a consultancy role with which Pro14 club? PA Ospreys Dragons

Scarlets Cardiff Blues

David Reidy will be part of the Limerick panel for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final. Can you name the team he represented in last year's Christy Ring Cup? INPHO London Antrim

Roscommon Kildare

TJ Doheny was crowned IBF world super-bantamweight champion by defeating Ryosuke Iwasa in Tokyo. From which county does Doheny hail? Sean Gibbons (@KnuckleheadSean) Carlow Laois

Offaly Kilkenny

Ireland international Harriet Scott signed for which English club this week? INPHO Reading Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City Sunderland

Danny Cipriani pleaded guilty to common assault following an incident at a nightclub on the island of Jersey. With which club is he now plying his trade? PA Gloucester Bath

Wasps Sale Sharks

Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by AEK Athens. What was the aggregate score over the two legs? PA 2-0 3-1

3-2 2-1

Fernando Alonso announced his retirement from Formula One, having won how many world championships? PA 1 2

3 4