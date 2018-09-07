Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Dublin lifted Sam Maguire again last Sunday. How many trophies have they won at senior level since the start of 2015? INPHO 15 12

14 13

What is the name of David Beckham's MLS franchise, that was revealed this week? PA Inter Miami Miami United

Real Miami Miami Athletic

New Zealand will play Ireland in November but it was announced on Thursday when they will return to next play in Dublin. What year will that be? INPHO 2020 2019

2021 2022

Which one of these players was not given a wildcard pick by Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn on Wednesday? PA Sergio Garcia Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Who will captain the Cork camogie team bidding to retain their All-Ireland title this Sunday? INPHO Orla Cotter Aoife Murray

Gemma O'Connor Ashling Thompson

Who knocked Roger Federer out of the US Open this week? PA John Millman Novak Djokovic

Kei Nishikori Marin Cilic

Who netted for Ireland in the 4-1 loss to Wales in their Nations League opener? INPHO Enda Stevens Conor Hourihane

Shaun Williams Daryl Horgan

In what US state will Donegal's Jason Quigley headline a Golden Boy card live on ESPN in October? INPHO Arizona Texas

New Jersey California

Who did champions Philadelphia Eagles win their NFL season opener against last night? PA Atlanta Falcons Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints