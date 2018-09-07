Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Fintan O'Toole Friday 7 Sep 2018, 5:00 PM
28 minutes ago 2,657 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4224805

Dublin lifted Sam Maguire again last Sunday. How many trophies have they won at senior level since the start of 2015?
INPHO
15
12

14
13
What is the name of David Beckham's MLS franchise, that was revealed this week?
PA
Inter Miami
Miami United

Real Miami
Miami Athletic
New Zealand will play Ireland in November but it was announced on Thursday when they will return to next play in Dublin. What year will that be?
INPHO
2020
2019

2021
2022
Which one of these players was not given a wildcard pick by Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn on Wednesday?
PA
Sergio Garcia
Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson
Rafa Cabrera-Bello
Who will captain the Cork camogie team bidding to retain their All-Ireland title this Sunday?
INPHO
Orla Cotter
Aoife Murray

Gemma O'Connor
Ashling Thompson
Who knocked Roger Federer out of the US Open this week?
PA
John Millman
Novak Djokovic

Kei Nishikori
Marin Cilic
Who netted for Ireland in the 4-1 loss to Wales in their Nations League opener?
INPHO
Enda Stevens
Conor Hourihane

Shaun Williams
Daryl Horgan
In what US state will Donegal's Jason Quigley headline a Golden Boy card live on ESPN in October?
INPHO
Arizona
Texas

New Jersey
California
Who did champions Philadelphia Eagles win their NFL season opener against last night?
PA
Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
Finally which Dublin player won man-of-the-match in last Sunday's All-Ireland senior decider?
INPHO
Brian Fenton
Jack McCaffrey

Ciaran Kilkenny
Brian Howard
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

