1. As he looks set to leave, which Serie A club did Philippe Coutinho join Liverpool from? PA AC Milan Inter Milan

Juventus Sampdoria

2. Which county drew with Dublin in the O'Byrne Cup on Wednesday? INPHO Kildare Meath

Offaly Laois

3. Who scored Leinster's first try in their New Year's Day win over Connacht? INPHO Luke McGrath Ian Nagle

Rob Kearney Max Deegan

4. Cris 'Cyborg' Justino beat Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Saturday night to defend which title? PA Featherweight Bantamweight

Flyweight Strawweight

5. Which of these players has not withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open? PA Serena Williams Kei Nishikori

Andy Murray Rafael Nadal

6. Which former Ireland shot stopper joined Crystal Palace as goalkeeping coach this week? PA Gerry Peyton Dean Kiely

Paddy Kenny Packie Bonner

7. Former Ireland U19 centre Rory Parata signed for which Pro14 side on Thursday? INPHO Connacht Zebre

Southern Kings Dragons

8. Michael Shields announced his retirement on Thursday. Which Aussie Rules club did he join in 2007? INPHO Adelaide Brisbane

Melbourne St Kilda

9. Which of these teams won't be playing over Wildcard weekend in the NFL? PA New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans Buffalo Bills