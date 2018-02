1. Whose 75th minute point for Tyrone condemned Kildare to a third successive Allianz Football League Division 1 defeat last Sunday? INPHO Peter Harte Niall Morgan

Mattie Donnelly Connor McAliskey

2. Following an incident in Edinburgh after their defeat to Scotland, how many members of the French squad were dropped for their game against Italy next week? PA 3 5

8 11

3. Which TV station showed last weekend's League of Ireland curtain raiser as Cork City beat Dundalk in the President's Cup? INPHO RTÉ 2 eir Sport

TV3 None

4. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in which discipline? PA Giant slalom Slalom

Super-G Downhill

5. Which player was not a member of the so-called 'super group' for the first round of the Genesis Open on Thursday? INPHO Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson

Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy

6. Dublin ladies footballers beat which county in Croke Park for the first time last weekend? INPHO Donegal Cork

Monaghan Kerry

7. Who scored Ireland's opening try as they beat Italy 56-19 in their second game of this year's Six Nations? INPHO Jacob Stockdale Bundee Aki

Conor Murray Robbie Henshaw

8. Which former boss was re-appointed Scotland manager this week? PA George Burley Walter Smith

Alex McLeish Berti Vogts

9. How many days did it take ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Damian Browne to row the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge? Ted Martin 64 69

75 80