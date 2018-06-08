Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavin Quinn Friday 8 Jun 2018, 5:00 PM
1. Which Clare star was announced as the GAA Hurler of the Month for May this week?
INPHO
Tony Kelly
John Conlon

Colm Galvin
Peter Duggan
2. What year was the Champions Cup last known as the Heineken Cup?
PA
2011
2012

2013
2014
3. What position are Ireland ranked in Fifa's world rankings released this week?
28th
31st

34th
36th
4. How many three-pointers did Steph Curry shoot in game two to set a new NBA finals record this week?
PA
Seven
Eight

Nine
Eleven
5. Fermanagh defeated Monaghan with a late Eoin Donnelly goal to reach the Ulster final last Sunday. When was the last time the county made it to the provincial decider?
INPHO
2008
2009

2010
2011
6. Who was revealed to captain Ireland against Australia in Rory Best's absence this week?
INPHO
Peter O'Mahony
Iain Henderson

Conor Murray
CJ Stander
7. Alan Judge scored his first Irish goal last Saturday to cap off a long comeback from injury. Which English club does he play for?
PA
Preston North End
Bristol City

Hull City
Brentford
8. Legendary Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman sadly died this week, aged 18. In what year did the horse win the Gold Cup?
PA
2008
2010

2011
2013
9. Who was judged to have carried the ball over the line in a contreversial decision between Tipperary and Waterford last Sunday?
INPHO
Noel Connors
Austin Gleeson

Jamie Barron
Pauric Mahony
10. Who did Ireland defeat to claim a Bronze medal at the London Rugby 7's last Sunday?
INPHO
Fiji
Australia

England
France
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

