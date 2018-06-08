Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Which Clare star was announced as the GAA Hurler of the Month for May this week? INPHO Tony Kelly John Conlon

Colm Galvin Peter Duggan

2. What year was the Champions Cup last known as the Heineken Cup? PA 2011 2012

2013 2014

3. What position are Ireland ranked in Fifa's world rankings released this week? 28th 31st

34th 36th

4. How many three-pointers did Steph Curry shoot in game two to set a new NBA finals record this week? PA Seven Eight

Nine Eleven

5. Fermanagh defeated Monaghan with a late Eoin Donnelly goal to reach the Ulster final last Sunday. When was the last time the county made it to the provincial decider? INPHO 2008 2009

2010 2011

6. Who was revealed to captain Ireland against Australia in Rory Best's absence this week? INPHO Peter O'Mahony Iain Henderson

Conor Murray CJ Stander

7. Alan Judge scored his first Irish goal last Saturday to cap off a long comeback from injury. Which English club does he play for? PA Preston North End Bristol City

Hull City Brentford

8. Legendary Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman sadly died this week, aged 18. In what year did the horse win the Gold Cup? PA 2008 2010

2011 2013

9. Who was judged to have carried the ball over the line in a contreversial decision between Tipperary and Waterford last Sunday? INPHO Noel Connors Austin Gleeson

Jamie Barron Pauric Mahony