1. Ireland defeated Australia 26-21 last Saturday to land their first win on Australian soil in decades. When was the last time Ireland won there? 1978 1979

1980 1981

2. Which of these teams has not been officially eliminated from the World Cup? Egypt Morocco

Australia Saudi Arabia

3. Galway defeated Roscommon to win the Connacht title on Sunday. Roscommon scored 2-6, who scored their first goal? Cathal Cregg Ciarain Murtagh

Conor Devaney Enda Smith

4. Brooks Koepka held off England's Tommy Fleetwood to become a two-time US Open champion last Sunday. What score did he finish on? +1 Par

-1 -2

5. Simon Zebo will return to face Irish opposition sooner rather than later with Racing 92. Which province were the French side drawn against this week in their pool for next year's Champions Cup? Ulster Leinster

Munster Connacht

6. Who will Cork City face in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month after this week's draw? Rosenborg Malmo

Ludogorets Razgrad Legia Warsaw

7. Michael 'Brick' Walsh broke the record for championship appearences last weekend, making his 74th against Cork. When did he make his championship debut for Waterford? 2002 2003

2004 2005

8. Natalya Cole and Arthur Lannigan-O'Keeffe put in impressive performances in the modern pentathlon at the UIPM World Cup final in Astana this week. Where did Coyle finish in the overall standings? 2nd 3rd

4th 5th

9. Which position will Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony play in the series decider against Australia on Saturday? Second Row (4) Second Row (5)

Blindside Flanker (6) Openside Flanker (7)