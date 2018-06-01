Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Carlow scored a famous 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Kildare last Sunday. Who scored Carlow's late goal that sealed the win? INPHO Conor Lawlor Paul Broderick

John Murphy Seán Murphy

2. How many Irish players made their international debuts against France in Paris on Monday? INPHO 2 1

5 3

3. Joey Carbery joined Munster on Thursday in a bid to get more game-time to improve his prospects with Joe Schmidt's Ireland. How many appearances has he made for Leinster since his debut in 2015? INPHO 29 34

48 37

4. Irish golfers Leona and Lisa Maguire turned professional on Thursday. What county are the twins from? INPHO Donegal Monaghan

Cavan Louth

5. Which of these Waterford players did not pick up a serious injury against Clare last Sunday? INPHO Patrick Curran Barry Coughlan

Darragh Fives Tadhg de Búrca

6. Zinedine Zidane left his role as Real Madrid manager this week. How many trophies did he win in his three seasons with the club? PA 7 9

12 5

7. Rory Best was ruled out of Ireland's tour of Australia this week with an injury. What type of injury did the Ireland captain sustain? INPHO Calf injury Shoulder injury

Quad injury Hamstring injury

8. Ireland legend John O'Shea will retire from international football after tomorrow's game with USA, how many caps has the Waterford man won? INPHO 112 117

115 109

9. Michael Bisping retired from MMA after an illustrious career that's seen him pick up 30 professional wins but how many times has he lost? PA 9 7

8 5