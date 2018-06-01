Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 June, 2018
By Gavin Quinn Friday 1 Jun 2018, 5:00 PM
36 minutes ago
1. Carlow scored a famous 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Kildare last Sunday. Who scored Carlow's late goal that sealed the win?
INPHO
Conor Lawlor
Paul Broderick

John Murphy
Seán Murphy
2. How many Irish players made their international debuts against France in Paris on Monday?
INPHO
2
1

5
3
3. Joey Carbery joined Munster on Thursday in a bid to get more game-time to improve his prospects with Joe Schmidt's Ireland. How many appearances has he made for Leinster since his debut in 2015?
INPHO
29
34

48
37
4. Irish golfers Leona and Lisa Maguire turned professional on Thursday. What county are the twins from?
INPHO
Donegal
Monaghan

Cavan
Louth
5. Which of these Waterford players did not pick up a serious injury against Clare last Sunday?
INPHO
Patrick Curran
Barry Coughlan

Darragh Fives
Tadhg de Búrca
6. Zinedine Zidane left his role as Real Madrid manager this week. How many trophies did he win in his three seasons with the club?
PA
7
9

12
5
7. Rory Best was ruled out of Ireland's tour of Australia this week with an injury. What type of injury did the Ireland captain sustain?
INPHO
Calf injury
Shoulder injury

Quad injury
Hamstring injury
8. Ireland legend John O'Shea will retire from international football after tomorrow's game with USA, how many caps has the Waterford man won?
INPHO
112
117

115
109
9. Michael Bisping retired from MMA after an illustrious career that's seen him pick up 30 professional wins but how many times has he lost?
PA
9
7

8
5
10. Galway welcomed Kilkenny to Salthill in a crucial Leinster championship tie on Sunday. Galway triumphed by 1-22 to 2-11. How much of their tally was scored by Joe Canning?
INPHO
1-10
0-14

1-12
0-12
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

