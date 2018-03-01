One of the maddest frames of snooker you'll see was played at the Welsh Open last night

Source: Eurosport

THOSE WHO TUNED into last night’s Welsh Open second-round match between home crowd favourite Mark Williams and Aditya Mehta ended witnessing a bizarre 73-minute-long frame.

Mehta was 91-21 ahead during the third frame, when an unusual scenario saw five red balls surround the black, which hung over the bottom right pocket.

What followed was a drawn-out tactical battle before Williams eventually conceded the frame by making a foul by potting the black. The Welshman did go on to win out 4-3, meaning he faces Martin Gould in the third round.

“You knew it was going like that from about 20 minutes out and that was it,” Williams told Eurosport afterwards, “because I’m only going to try and roll the reds up to the black and he’s just going to try and tap it so it was just never-ending.

“If you can win frames like that it can hurt your opponent. The chance of me winning that is one-in-a-million but it’s not in me to give in… I’ve got to try.”

Mark Williams talks about that third frame 😅



Here's a short catch-up... saving yourself seventy minutes of your life 😂 pic.twitter.com/NmrbDNz5JM — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 28, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!