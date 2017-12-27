Wenger on Mourinho's money moans: 'I've been in that position for 21 years'

ARSENE WENGER HAD a message for Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager bemoaned his club’s lack of spending power: welcome to my world.

Mourinho hit the headlines following the 2-2 home draw with Burnley yesterday, claiming his club cannot match the financial muscle of local rivals and runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Portuguese, who has spent in the region of £300million since arriving at Old Trafford in May 2016, described that figure as “not enough” while pointing out City’s ability to “buy full-backs for the price of the strikers”.

Wenger faced the media ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace on Thursday, and questions over Mourinho’s remarks prompted a wry smile from the Frenchman, who claimed to know exactly how his old foe was feeling.

“Look, I’ve been in that position for 21 years so I will not start to complain now,” he said. “There is always one team, sometimes four, who were richer than I was, so I learned to cope with that and to deal with that.

“I think what is most important is you deal with your own situation as well as you can and, yes, Manchester City are richer than us; yes, Chelsea are richer than us and Manchester United are richer than us, but I still believe we have to find a way to be successful.”