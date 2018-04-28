  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Man-of-the match Hoolahan bids fond farewell with goal and assist in final Norwich appearance

The 35-year-old scored and provided the assist for Josh Murphy’s winner on his last appearance for the Canaries after a decade at the club.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,846 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984366

Db4YJ08XkAA_WBY Hoolahan celebrates scoring against Leeds on Saturday. Source: Norwich City Twitter

IT WAS THE perfect send-off for Wes Hoolahan on Saturday afternoon, with the 35-year-old scoring and setting up the winner as he captained Norwich to victory against Leeds on his last appearance for the club.

The Dubliner was given a rousing reception at Carrow Road as both teams formed a guard of honour before kick-off and it was he who got the hosts on the road to victory before half-time, with his final goal in green and yellow after a decade at the club.

Kalvin Phillips broke the deadlock as Leeds rode into the lead six minutes before the break, before Hoolahan stamped his mark all over the fixture.

In his 352nd appearance for Norwich the playmaker levelled with a deflected strike from distance, which hit both posts before crawling over the line to send the home support into raptures.

The former Ireland international laid off Murphyâ€™s winner after the break.

He cut the ball back for the striker to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell from close range, earning the hosts all three points and ensuring Hoolahan was given a fitting departure as he leaves the club after a decade of service.

