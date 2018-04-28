Man-of-the match Hoolahan bids fond farewell with goal and assist in final Norwich appearance

Hoolahan celebrates scoring against Leeds on Saturday. Source: Norwich City Twitter

IT WAS THE perfect send-off for Wes Hoolahan on Saturday afternoon, with the 35-year-old scoring and setting up the winner as he captained Norwich to victory against Leeds on his last appearance for the club.

The Dubliner was given a rousing reception at Carrow Road as both teams formed a guard of honour before kick-off and it was he who got the hosts on the road to victory before half-time, with his final goal in green and yellow after a decade at the club.

Kalvin Phillips broke the deadlock as Leeds rode into the lead six minutes before the break, before Hoolahan stamped his mark all over the fixture.

In his 352nd appearance for Norwich the playmaker levelled with a deflected strike from distance, which hit both posts before crawling over the line to send the home support into raptures.

The former Ireland international laid off Murphyâ€™s winner after the break.

He cut the ball back for the striker to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell from close range, earning the hosts all three points and ensuring Hoolahan was given a fitting departure as he leaves the club after a decade of service.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!